Ben Duckett scores highest individual score in Champions Trophy

English batter Ben Duckett created history on Saturday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, scoring the highest individual total in ICC Champions Trophy history. Duckett registered his third ODI hundred and went on to score 165 to achieve the milestone. He also became the only batter to score 150-plus runs in a single Champions Trophy innings.
Before Duckett, the record for the highest individual score in the ICC Champions Trophy belonged to New Zealand’s Nathan Astle, who scored 145 not out against the USA in the 2004 Champions Trophy.
Highest individual scores in ICC Champions Trophy history
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|Ben Duckett
|165
|143
|England
|Austtralia
|Gaddafi Stadium
|22-Feb-25
|NJ Astle
|145*
|151
|New Zealand
|U.S.A.
|The Oval
|10-Sep-04
|BM Duckett
|145*
|128
|England
|Australia
|Lahore
|22-Feb-25
|A Flower
|145
|164
|Zimbabwe
|India
|Colombo (RPS)
|14-Sep-02
|SC Ganguly
|141*
|142
|India
|South Africa
|Nairobi (Gym)
|13-Oct-00
|SR Tendulkar
|141
|128
|India
|Australia
|Dhaka
|28-Oct-98
|GC Smith
|141
|134
|South Africa
|England
|Centurion
|27-Sep-09
|SR Watson
|136*
|132
|Australia
|England
|Centurion
|02-Oct-09
|KC Sangakkara
|134*
|135
|Sri Lanka
|England
|The Oval
|13-Jun-13
|CH Gayle
|133*
|135
|West Indies
|South Africa
|Jaipur
|02-Nov-06
|JE Root
|133*
|129
|England
|Bangladesh
|The Oval
|01-Jun-17
|DA Gunawardene
|132
|146
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|Nairobi (Gym)
|04-Oct-00
|Shoaib Malik
|128
|126
|Pakistan
|India
|Centurion
|26-Sep-09
|Tamim Iqbal
|128
|142
|Bangladesh
|England
|The Oval
|01-Jun-17
|V Sehwag
|126
|104
|India
|England
|Colombo (RPS)
|22-Sep-02
|S Dhawan
|125
|128
|India
|Sri Lanka
|The Oval
|08-Jun-17
Record team total Ducket's 165 runs innings help England score 351 runs in the match, which is also the highets team total in ICC Champions Trophy history. The previous record was with New Zealand who scored 347 against USA in 2004.
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|England
|351 for 7
|v Australia
|Gaddafi Stadium
|22-Feb-25
|New Zealand
|347 for 4
|v U.S.A.
|The Oval
|10-Sep-04
|Pakistan
|338 for 4
|v India
|The Oval
|18-Jun-17
|India
|331 for 7
|v South Africa
|Cardiff
|06-Jun-13
|England
|323 for 8
|v South Africa
|Centurion
|27-Sep-09
|Sri Lanka
|322 for 3
|v India
|The Oval
|08-Jun-17
|India
|321 for 6
|v Sri Lanka
|The Oval
|08-Jun-17
|New Zealand
|320 for 5
|v Pakistan
|Karachi
|19-Feb-25
|India
|319 for 3
|v Pakistan
|Birmingham
|04-Jun-17
|Sri Lanka
|319 for 8
|v South Africa
|Centurion
|22-Sep-09