IND vs BAN: Rohit becomes 4th Indian batter to complete 11,000 ODI runs

IND vs BAN: Rohit becomes 4th Indian batter to complete 11,000 ODI runs

Rohit is the fourth Indian batter after Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to reach this milestone

Rohit Sharma (Pic: Sportspicz for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma created history against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, in the men in blue’s first match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as he became the second fastest player to reach 11000 ODI runs. Rohit took 261 innings to reach this milestone, which is second only to Virat Kohli, who completed his 11000 ODI runs in just 222 innings. Rohit replaced Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in the second spot, as Tendulkar took 276 innings to achieve this milestone. Rohit is now the 10th overall and the fourth Indian player after Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to reach this landmark in ODI cricket.
 
 
Fastest to 11000 ODI runs 
Player Year Innings
V Kohli (IND) 2019 222
Rohit Sharma (IND) 2025 261
SR Tendulkar (IND) 2002 276
RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 2008 286
SC Ganguly (Asia/IND) 2007 288
JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 2010 293
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2013 318
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK) 2005 324
ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 2006 354
DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 2013 368
Most runs in ODI cricket 
Rohit is now 10th on the list of players with the most runs in ODI cricket; however, he can improve his position as he is only 363 runs away from ninth-placed Sourav Ganguly, who has 11363 runs. His countryman Virat Kohli is the only active cricketer on the list, at the third spot, while Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, with 18426 runs, remains the undisputed leader at the top of the table.

Player Span Matches Innings Runs HS 100 50
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2012 463 452 18426 200* 49 96
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 404 380 14234 169 25 93
V Kohli (IND) 2008-2025 298 285 13963 183 50 73
RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995-2012 375 365 13704 164 30 82
ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 445 433 13430 189 28 68
DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1998-2015 448 418 12650 144 19 77
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK) 1991-2007 378 350 11739 137* 10 83
JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996-2014 328 314 11579 139 17 86
SC Ganguly (Asia/IND) 1992-2007 311 300 11363 183 22 72
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2025 269 261 11000 264 32 57
R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND) 1996-2011 344 318 10889 153 12 83
MS Dhoni (Asia/IND) 2004-2019 350 297 10773 183* 10 73
CH Gayle (ICC/WI) 1999-2019 301 294 10480 215 25 54
Another record awaits Rohit 
If India win the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma, who was part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and 2024 ICC T20 World Cup-winning squads, along with Virat Kohli, will become only the second Indian player to win four ICC events. He will also become only the second Indian player after MS Dhoni to win two ICC events as captain.
 

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

