IND vs BAN: Rohit becomes 4th Indian batter to complete 11,000 ODI runs

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma created history against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, in the men in blue’s first match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as he became the second fastest player to reach 11000 ODI runs. Rohit took 261 innings to reach this milestone, which is second only to Virat Kohli, who completed his 11000 ODI runs in just 222 innings. Rohit replaced Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in the second spot, as Tendulkar took 276 innings to achieve this milestone. Rohit is now the 10th overall and the fourth Indian player after Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to reach this landmark in ODI cricket.
Fastest to 11000 ODI runs
|Player
|Year
|Innings
|V Kohli (IND)
|2019
|222
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|2025
|261
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|2002
|276
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|2008
|286
|SC Ganguly (Asia/IND)
|2007
|288
|JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|2010
|293
|KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
|2013
|318
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK)
|2005
|324
|ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
|2006
|354
|DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
|2013
|368
Most runs in ODI cricket
Rohit is now 10th on the list of players with the most runs in ODI cricket; however, he can improve his position as he is only 363 runs away from ninth-placed Sourav Ganguly, who has 11363 runs. His countryman Virat Kohli is the only active cricketer on the list, at the third spot, while Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, with 18426 runs, remains the undisputed leader at the top of the table.
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|HS
|100
|50
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2012
|463
|452
|18426
|200*
|49
|96
|KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
|2000-2015
|404
|380
|14234
|169
|25
|93
|V Kohli (IND)
|2008-2025
|298
|285
|13963
|183
|50
|73
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|1995-2012
|375
|365
|13704
|164
|30
|82
|ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
|1989-2011
|445
|433
|13430
|189
|28
|68
|DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
|1998-2015
|448
|418
|12650
|144
|19
|77
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK)
|1991-2007
|378
|350
|11739
|137*
|10
|83
|JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|1996-2014
|328
|314
|11579
|139
|17
|86
|SC Ganguly (Asia/IND)
|1992-2007
|311
|300
|11363
|183
|22
|72
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2007-2025
|269
|261
|11000
|264
|32
|57
|R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)
|1996-2011
|344
|318
|10889
|153
|12
|83
|MS Dhoni (Asia/IND)
|2004-2019
|350
|297
|10773
|183*
|10
|73
|CH Gayle (ICC/WI)
|1999-2019
|301
|294
|10480
|215
|25
|54
Another record awaits Rohit
If India win the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma, who was part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and 2024 ICC T20 World Cup-winning squads, along with Virat Kohli, will become only the second Indian player to win four ICC events. He will also become only the second Indian player after MS Dhoni to win two ICC events as captain.