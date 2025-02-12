Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan players receive warm welcome in Pakistan

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan players receive warm welcome in Pakistan

Afghanistan will start their Champions Trophy journey on February 21 in Karachi against South Africa

Afghanistan cricket team

Afghanistan cricket team

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The excitement around the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, starting on February 19 in Pakistan, has been growing with each passing day. Now, with teams beginning to arrive in Pakistan, fans cannot wait for the tournament to get underway. Apart from the hosts, South Africa and New Zealand arrived in Pakistan a few days ago and are currently taking part in a tri-series there. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Afghanistan cricket team also landed in Pakistan to participate in their maiden Champions Trophy.  Players receive a warm welcome 
Upon landing in Pakistan, all Afghanistan players were warmly welcomed by PCB management and airport authorities. Players and coaches were also presented with flower bouquets while entering the lounge area.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
 
Mixed morning for Afghanistan 
While Afghanistan players appeared in a cheerful mood upon their arrival in Pakistan for their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy, they suffered bad news in the morning. Spinner Allah Ghazanfar has been ruled out for four to five months due to a lower back injury, forcing him to miss both the Champions Trophy and the IPL.  Ghazanfar has been replaced in Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy squad by left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote, who was initially named as a reserve. Ghazanfar sustained an L4 vertebra fracture during Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe last year and will require at least four months of recovery.   Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
Afghanistan’s updated squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025: 
Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad.
 

More From This Section

Shaheen Afridi

Concerns over the form of pacers Shaheen, Naseem: Ex-Pak skipper Latif

Haris Rauf, Haris, Rauf

Pakistan selectors confident about Rauf playing in Champions Trophy opener

Corbin Bosch

Klaasen, Maharaj, De Zorzi, Bosch join South Africa squad in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB inaugurates renovated National Stadium for Champions Trophy 2025

india vs pakistan

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top five matches in tournament history

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Afghanistan cricket team Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon