Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: Injury scare for PAK as Fakhar walks off after two balls

Champions Trophy: Injury scare for PAK as Fakhar walks off after two balls

Pakistan suffered an early injury blow in their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Fakhar Zaman

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is finally underway with the Group A match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. Pakistan skipper Md Rizwan won the toss and opted to field first. However, they suffered an early blow after taking the field as their star batter Fakhar Zaman was forced to leave the field after only two balls due to an injury.
 
Fakhar was chasing a ball driven by Will Young to extra cover. He dived to save the boundary and was able to save one run for his team. However, he quickly stepped out of the field and sat down on the boundary line. He later stood up and walked to the dugout but is likely to have suffered an injury in the groin. 
 
 
No official update has been issued yet, but so far, Pakistan have called in Kamran Ghulam as his substitute fielder. 
 

Topics : Pakistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

