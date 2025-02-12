Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: Rickelton ready to prove himself as three-format player

Champions Trophy: Rickelton ready to prove himself as three-format player

Rickelton, who first toured Pakistan in 2021 with the Proteas, is eager to make his mark in ODIs with Champions Trophy participation

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 is set to return with high stakes as top teams battle for supremacy in Pakistan. With the tournament’s rich history and intense competition, every player will be eager to make an impact. For South Africa, Ryan Rickelton sees this as his moment to prove himself as a three-format player. After a dominant 259 against Pakistan in Tests and a stellar SA20 campaign, he now looks to shine in ODIs. With Quinton de Kock’s retirement opening a spot, Rickelton aims to seize his opportunity and solidify his place in the Proteas’ line-up.
 
Proving his versatility across formats
 
 
Rickelton has enjoyed a stellar start to 2025, beginning with a remarkable 259 against Pakistan in a Test at Newlands. He then carried that momentum into the SA20, helping MI Cape Town clinch the title. Now, he looks forward to proving his worth in ODIs as South Africa prepares for a highly competitive Champions Trophy.
 

Also Read

Shikhar Dhawan

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 unveil star ambassadors for event

Afghanistan cricket team

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan players receive warm welcome in Pakistan

Ghazanfar

Champions Trophy: Afghanistan announce Kharote as Ghazanfar's replacement

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah fitness update: What is the latest news on India star pacer's injury?

Australia Champions Trophy squad

Australia's Champions Trophy campaign rocked by pace exodus; Smith to lead

 
The challenge of being a three-format player
 
Rickelton admitted that excelling across all formats has become increasingly difficult, but he believes success lies in maintaining a consistent approach. He pointed out that players like Travis Head and Rohit Sharma thrive in all three formats because they stick to a similar playing style, particularly in white-ball cricket.
 
The left-hander credited former South African legend Hashim Amla for helping him refine his technique. Amla, he revealed, had often reminded him not to focus too much on the leg side and to develop a more balanced off-side game. The Proteas great encouraged him to play cover drives more often and frequently pointed out small technical adjustments during net sessions.
 
Return to Pakistan and competition for the opening slot
 
Rickelton, who first toured Pakistan in 2021 with the Proteas, is eager to make his mark in ODIs. With Quinton de Kock’s retirement, a vacancy has opened at the top of the order, and he now finds himself competing with Tony de Zorzi for the role of Temba Bavuma’s opening partner.
 
He acknowledged that breaking into the South African ODI squad had been a challenge in recent years, given the experience within the team. However, he expressed hope that de Kock’s absence would present him with an opportunity to play regularly. He also emphasised that the squad, which has played together for a long time, would be full of confidence heading into the tournament.
 
Excitement for the World Test Championship Final
 
Beyond the Champions Trophy, South Africa has another significant challenge ahead—the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s. Rickelton acknowledged that facing Australia at Lord’s in a one-off final was an opportunity no South African cricketer would have imagined growing up.
 
He expressed his excitement, adding that many of his family and friends would be in London for the occasion. Given the passionate fanbases of both South Africa and Australia, he anticipated a thrilling contest with strong support for both teams.
 
Having been a multi-sport athlete in his youth—excelling in rugby, squash, and even breaking a Gauteng weightlifting record—Rickelton is now focused on making an impact on cricket’s biggest stages.
 
Confident in ODI transition
 
Despite limited experience in ODIs, Rickelton remains optimistic about making a smooth transition. With an impressive List A average of over 46 and six centuries to his name, he is confident that he can adapt to the format.
 
He explained that growing up in South Africa had given him plenty of exposure to 50-over cricket, which would make the transition easier. However, he acknowledged that conditions in Pakistan could pose a challenge, particularly with the ball swinging under lights and the pitches playing differently from those in South Africa.
 
With a packed schedule ahead, Rickelton is ready to seize his opportunities, beginning with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.
 

More From This Section

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025

India's Champions Trophy squad: Rana replaces Bumrah, Varun in for Jaiswal

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025 due to back injury

Shaheen Afridi

Concerns over the form of pacers Shaheen, Naseem: Ex-Pak skipper Latif

Haris Rauf, Haris, Rauf

Pakistan selectors confident about Rauf playing in Champions Trophy opener

Corbin Bosch

Klaasen, Maharaj, De Zorzi, Bosch join South Africa squad in Pakistan

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy South Africa cricket team Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon