Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Gavaskar urges Kohli to change his batting approach before IND vs PAK in CT

Gavaskar urges Kohli to change his batting approach before IND vs PAK in CT

Gavaskar believes Kohli's tendency to open the face of the bat while playing through the covers is making him vulnerable

Virat Kohli

Ahmedabad: India's Virat Kohli during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Virat Kohli’s struggles with an open-faced bat have become a growing concern as India looks to reclaim the Champions Trophy after 12 years. The former captain has been repeatedly dismissed in a similar fashion, raising alarms about his technique. His latest dismissal against Bangladesh in India’s opening match further highlighted this issue. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes Kohli’s tendency to open the bat face, both against pace and spin, is costing him crucial runs. Gavaskar also urged Kohli to change this approach before India’s crucial clash against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai.
 
Struggles with repeated dismissals 
 
Virat Kohli’s ongoing struggles against both pace and spin have become a matter of concern for India as they seek to end their 12-year wait for the Champions Trophy. Kohli, who had a difficult tour of Australia, has continued to fall prey to bowlers in a similar fashion, raising questions about his technique.
 
His latest dismissal came against Bangladesh in India’s opening match of the tournament, where he was dismissed for 22 while attempting a cut shot off wrist-spinner Rishad Hossain. Cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out a recurring issue in Kohli’s batting that may be contributing to his dismissals. 

Also Read

Australia vs England live score updates today

AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Coin flip at 2 PM IST

India vs Pakistan preview

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK preview: India just a win away from semis spot

Shubman Gill

'I like his demeanor': Ponting backs Shubman Gill as India's future captain

Australia vs England

Champions Trophy: AUS vs ENG head-to-head records in 50-over ICC events

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium key toss stats ahead of Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025, AUS vs ENG: Pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

 
Kohli’s technical flaw 
Gavaskar believes Kohli’s tendency to open the face of the bat while playing through the covers is making him vulnerable against both fast bowlers and spinners. He noted that even before Kohli’s dismissal against Bangladesh, he had reached for deliveries from Rishad, and the bat face opening up almost led to a nick.
 
According to Gavaskar, the issue is not new, as Kohli faced similar problems in Australia. The batting legend stressed that repeated dismissals in the same manner indicate a technical flaw that needs urgent attention.
 
Decline in ODI and Test form 
Kohli’s struggles have been evident in recent performances. Despite a stellar 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, where he scored 765 runs in 11 matches, his form has dipped this year. He has managed only 137 runs in six innings at an average of 22.83, with just one half-century.
 
His Test performances have also been below his usual standards, with just 440 runs in 11 matches since 2024. This inconsistency has raised concerns about whether Kohli can return to his best in time for India’s crucial matches. 
 
Must-win game against Pakistan approaches 
India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-pressure Champions Trophy clash on Sunday in Dubai. With Kohli’s technical issues now under scrutiny, the upcoming game presents a crucial opportunity for him to make adjustments and regain form. His ability to rectify this flaw could be vital to India’s title hopes in the tournament.
  (With PTI inputs)

More From This Section

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam

India vs Pakistan on Feb 23: How Pak is gearing up for the do-or-die clash

Australia vs England playing 11

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: What will be Australia's playing 11 today?

India cricket team

India can handle tough situations better than Pakistan: Irfan Pathan

PremiumIndia vs Pakistan match

ICC Men's Champions Trophy: Restaurants, pubs pad up for India-Pak match

Temba Bavuma

Brave decision to bat first not knowing how pitch would play: Temba Bavuma

Topics : Virat Kohli ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan India cricket team sunil gavaskar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportRCB vs MI HighlightsOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon