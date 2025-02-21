Friday, February 21, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India can handle tough situations better than Pakistan: Irfan Pathan

India can handle tough situations better than Pakistan: Irfan Pathan

Press Trust of India
Feb 21 2025

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan said Indian team can handle the pressure situations effectively and that trait gives Rohit Sharma's side an edge in the much-awaited Champions Trophy match against traditional rivals Pakistan at Dubai on Sunday.

While India began with a six-wicket thumping of Bangladesh in their tournament opener, Pakistan lost their first game by 60 runs to New Zealand and are currently placed last in the four-team Group A points table.

When it comes to Pakistan, look, they have plenty of problems in the team, Pathan, who will play for India Masters in the International Masters League, told PTI Videos here on Friday.

 

As far as some of the senior guys (are concerned), they don't play that kind of aggressive modern day cricket, especially in white-ball cricket. So, can they change it? It's very difficult.  ALSO READ: Pakistan missing from IND vs BAN broadcast logo, PCB seeks ICC response

But more than the weaknesses and the strengths, it's all about the India-Pakistan occasion. Whoever handles the occasion really well, that team wins, he said.

Pathan said the Indian side is better placed to handle pressure situations.

What we have seen in the recent past with the Indian team, we know how to handle a tough situation and the big occasion as well. As far as the talent is concerned, we are far ahead, especially in one-day cricket, he said.

Pathan said Mohammed Shami will draw a lot of confidence from his five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, which helped him become the fastest Indian bowler to take 200 ODI wickets.

(It was) good to see Mohammed Shami get a fifer. He will get a lot of confidence out of it as well because after injury, coming back on the field, it's not easy especially for fast bowlers (but) he did well, Pathan said.

We (India) have good all-round abilities in the team as well. Axar (Patel) is picking up wickets and we have a lot of options as well. Hopefully that momentum will be carried.

Shubman (Gill) is in tremendous form and once Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) keep scoring runs consistently, this team will be unstoppable, he added.

The inaugural edition of the IML will get underway here on Saturday with a match between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters.

India will be led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar while Kumar Sangakkara will be the captain of the Sri Lankan team.

It's a great feeling, we had a great practice session yesterday (Thursday). Meeting Sachin Tendulkar on the field, it's always very special. We all might have played for 10 years with him, but we still get excited to just be around him and especially playing under him is a big privilege, he said.

This league will be a fantastic one. If you look at it, there are very, very strong teams -- Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies as well, champions like Brian Lara are playing as well, he said.

Talking about playing under Tendulkar, Pathan said, He's got a heart for everyone and he values each and every team member.

He's what he is, he's the greatest cricketer of all time, there's no doubt about it, but when he's there on the field, he behaves like he's one of us and that's what makes it really, really exciting and special, he added.

