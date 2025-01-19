Business Standard

Champions Trophy: Bumrah to prove fitness with ENG series participation

Champions Trophy: Bumrah to prove fitness with ENG series participation

As per reports, Bumrah suffered a stress-related injury during India's recently concluded tour of Australia

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

The star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is still doubtful for his participation in the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, despite being named in India’s 15-member squad on Saturday. During the team announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar mentioned that the selection committee does not have an exact update on Bumrah’s injury. However, as the pacer was advised to take five weeks off following the Sydney Test, if all goes well, he will be available to don the Indian jersey by the last match of the three-match ODI series against England. Youngster Harshit Rana, who was also part of India’s squad during the recently concluded tour of Australia, was named as Bumrah’s replacement for the first two ODIs of the series.
 
 
Bumrah’s recovery plan 
Bumrah, included in India's 15-man Champions Trophy squad with a fitness-related caveat, has been recovering from back spasms sustained during the Sydney Test. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar mentioned that the medical team had indicated Bumrah would not be fit for the first two ODIs against England on February 6 and 9.
 
Agarkar explained that based on the information available, Bumrah was unlikely to feature in the initial matches of the series. He added that more clarity on the bowler's fitness status was expected in the coming week.
 
While the BCCI has yet to release an official statement on Bumrah’s condition, sources have suggested that his back spasms were stress-related. Bumrah had briefly left the field on the second day of the Sydney Test and did not bowl thereafter, though he came out to bat in the second innings. 

Harshit Rana as substitute 
Delhi pacer Harshit Rana has been named as cover for Bumrah in the England series. Although Rana made an impression in his Test debut during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he remains uncapped in ODIs and T20Is.
 
Injury related to workload 
Reports indicate that Bumrah’s discomfort is linked to his workload during the five-Test series in Australia, where he bowled 151.2 overs across nine innings, claiming 32 wickets at an average of 13.06.
 
The BCCI medical team recommended a five-week rest period starting January 5 to ensure full recovery. Agarkar noted that Bumrah had been advised to refrain from bowling during this period and that further assessments would be conducted in early February.
 

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

