Top run-scorers and wicket-takers of all time in ICC Champions Trophy

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is set to commence on Wednesday, February 19, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi. In the past eight editions, fans have witnessed numerous great performances with the bat and ball by participating players. However, only a few have been consistently outstanding whenever they don their national jersey in this prestigious event.
Consistency becomes even more crucial in the Champions Trophy due to the tournament's short duration, where a single loss could cost a team the title altogether. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the players who have amassed the most runs and taken the most wickets in this eight-team competition before the 2025 edition begins. Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top run-scorers in tournament history
If we talk about batters with the most runs in the Champions Trophy, West Indies legend and ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle takes the top spot. The southpaw has amassed 791 runs in 17 Champions Trophy innings at an impressive average of 52.73. Gayle is followed closely by Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene (742 runs) and India’s Shikhar Dhawan (701 runs), who hold the second and third spots, respectively.
The next two spots are also held by a Sri Lankan and an Indian batter, Kumar Sangakkara (683 runs) and Sourav Ganguly (665 runs), respectively.
Check the full list of top run-getters in ICC Champions Trophy.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|CH Gayle (WI)
|2002-2013
|17
|17
|791
|133*
|52.73
|3
|1
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|2000-2013
|22
|21
|742
|84*
|41.22
|0
|5
|S Dhawan (IND)
|2013-2017
|10
|10
|701
|125
|77.88
|3
|3
|KC Sangakkara (SL)
|2000-2013
|22
|21
|683
|134*
|37.94
|1
|4
|SC Ganguly (IND)
|1998-2004
|13
|11
|665
|141*
|73.88
|3
|3
|JH Kallis (SA)
|1998-2009
|17
|17
|653
|113*
|46.64
|1
|3
|R Dravid (IND)
|1998-2009
|19
|15
|627
|76
|48.23
|0
|6
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|1998-2009
|18
|18
|593
|111*
|39.53
|1
|4
|S Chanderpaul (WI)
|1998-2006
|16
|16
|587
|74
|53.36
|0
|5
|ST Jayasuriya (SL)
|1998-2009
|20
|20
|536
|102*
|29.77
|1
|1
|V Kohli (IND)
|2009-2017
|13
|12
|529
|96*
|88.16
|0
|5
|DR Martyn (AUS)
|1998-2006
|12
|11
|492
|78
|61.5
|0
|5
|Mohammad Yousuf (PAK)
|2000-2009
|13
|12
|484
|87
|48.4
|0
|3
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2013-2017
|10
|10
|481
|123*
|53.44
|1
|4
|GC Smith (SA)
|2002-2009
|12
|12
|470
|141
|42.72
|1
|2
|BC Lara (WI)
|1998-2006
|18
|17
|465
|111
|33.21
|1
|2
|HH Gibbs (SA)
|2002-2009
|10
|10
|460
|116*
|51.11
|3
|1
|SR Watson (AUS)
|2002-2013
|17
|15
|453
|136*
|41.18
|2
|2
|SP Fleming (NZ)
|1998-2006
|13
|13
|441
|96
|33.92
|0
|3
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1998-2009
|16
|14
|441
|141
|36.75
|1
|1
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top wicket-takers in tournament history
The list of top wicket-takers in the ICC Champions Trophy is led by New Zealand’s Kyle Mills, who has taken 28 wickets in 25 matches in the competition. Sri Lanka holds the second spot in the wicket-takers list as well, with pace legend Lasith Malinga claiming 25 wickets in 16 matches.
For India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leads the charts with 10 wickets in 10 games. Notably, Jadeja tops the list among players participating in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, as he is set to feature in his third edition of the tournament. Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
Check the full list of top wicket-takers in ICC Champions Trophy.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|4W
|5W
|KD Mills (NZ)
|2002-2013
|15
|15
|28
|4 for 30
|17.25
|2
|-
|SL Malinga (SL)
|2006-2017
|16
|16
|25
|4 for 34
|30.64
|2
|-
|M Muralidaran (SL)
|1998-2009
|17
|15
|24
|4 for 15
|20.16
|2
|-
|B Lee (AUS)
|2000-2009
|16
|15
|22
|3 for 38
|26.86
|-
|-
|GD McGrath (AUS)
|2000-2006
|12
|12
|21
|5 for 37
|19.61
|-
|1
|JM Anderson (ENG)
|2006-2013
|12
|12
|21
|3 for 20
|21.76
|-
|-
|JH Kallis (SA)
|1998-2009
|17
|15
|20
|5 for 30
|26.25
|-
|1
|M Dillon (WI)
|1998-2004
|7
|7
|19
|5 for 29
|16.68
|1
|1
|WPUJC Vaas (SL)
|1998-2006
|16
|16
|18
|2 for 6
|27.44
|-
|-
|DL Vettori (NZ)
|1998-2013
|17
|17
|18
|3 for 14
|29
|-
|-
|CH Gayle (WI)
|2002-2013
|17
|14
|17
|3 for 3
|22.35
|-
|-
|SR Watson (AUS)
|2002-2013
|17
|15
|17
|3 for 16
|23.29
|-
|-
|SE Bond (NZ)
|2002-2009
|10
|10
|17
|4 for 21
|27.76
|1
|-
|MF Maharoof (SL)
|2004-2006
|8
|8
|16
|6 for 14
|15.43
|-
|1
|M Ntini (SA)
|2002-2006
|8
|8
|16
|5 for 21
|15.5
|-
|1
|SM Pollock (SA)
|2000-2006
|11
|11
|16
|3 for 27
|20.06
|-
|-
|SCJ Broad (ENG)
|2009-2013
|8
|8
|16
|4 for 39
|22.37
|1
|-
|RA Jadeja (IND)
|2013-2017
|10
|10
|16
|5 for 36
|25.18
|-
|1
|JDP Oram (NZ)
|2002-2006
|8
|8
|15
|5 for 36
|18
|-
|1
|Z Khan (IND)
|2000-2002
|9
|9
|15
|4 for 45
|24.53
|1
|-