Top run-scorers and wicket-takers of all time in ICC Champions Trophy

Top run-scorers and wicket-takers of all time in ICC Champions Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja tops the list among players who are part of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 records

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 records

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is set to commence on Wednesday, February 19, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi. In the past eight editions, fans have witnessed numerous great performances with the bat and ball by participating players. However, only a few have been consistently outstanding whenever they don their national jersey in this prestigious event.
 
Consistency becomes even more crucial in the Champions Trophy due to the tournament's short duration, where a single loss could cost a team the title altogether. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the players who have amassed the most runs and taken the most wickets in this eight-team competition before the 2025 edition begins.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top run-scorers in tournament history 
If we talk about batters with the most runs in the Champions Trophy, West Indies legend and ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle takes the top spot. The southpaw has amassed 791 runs in 17 Champions Trophy innings at an impressive average of 52.73. Gayle is followed closely by Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene (742 runs) and India’s Shikhar Dhawan (701 runs), who hold the second and third spots, respectively.
 
The next two spots are also held by a Sri Lankan and an Indian batter, Kumar Sangakkara (683 runs) and Sourav Ganguly (665 runs), respectively.

Check the full list of top run-getters in ICC Champions Trophy.
 
Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50
CH Gayle (WI) 2002-2013 17 17 791 133* 52.73 3 1
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 2000-2013 22 21 742 84* 41.22 0 5
S Dhawan (IND) 2013-2017 10 10 701 125 77.88 3 3
KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2013 22 21 683 134* 37.94 1 4
SC Ganguly (IND) 1998-2004 13 11 665 141* 73.88 3 3
JH Kallis (SA) 1998-2009 17 17 653 113* 46.64 1 3
R Dravid (IND) 1998-2009 19 15 627 76 48.23 0 6
RT Ponting (AUS) 1998-2009 18 18 593 111* 39.53 1 4
S Chanderpaul (WI) 1998-2006 16 16 587 74 53.36 0 5
ST Jayasuriya (SL) 1998-2009 20 20 536 102* 29.77 1 1
V Kohli (IND) 2009-2017 13 12 529 96* 88.16 0 5
DR Martyn (AUS) 1998-2006 12 11 492 78 61.5 0 5
Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) 2000-2009 13 12 484 87 48.4 0 3
RG Sharma (IND) 2013-2017 10 10 481 123* 53.44 1 4
GC Smith (SA) 2002-2009 12 12 470 141 42.72 1 2
BC Lara (WI) 1998-2006 18 17 465 111 33.21 1 2
HH Gibbs (SA) 2002-2009 10 10 460 116* 51.11 3 1
SR Watson (AUS) 2002-2013 17 15 453 136* 41.18 2 2
SP Fleming (NZ) 1998-2006 13 13 441 96 33.92 0 3
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1998-2009 16 14 441 141 36.75 1 1
 
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top wicket-takers in tournament history 
The list of top wicket-takers in the ICC Champions Trophy is led by New Zealand’s Kyle Mills, who has taken 28 wickets in 25 matches in the competition. Sri Lanka holds the second spot in the wicket-takers list as well, with pace legend Lasith Malinga claiming 25 wickets in 16 matches.
 
For India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leads the charts with 10 wickets in 10 games. Notably, Jadeja tops the list among players participating in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, as he is set to feature in his third edition of the tournament.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
Check the full list of top wicket-takers in ICC Champions Trophy.
 
Player Span Mat Inns Wkts BBI Ave 4W 5W
KD Mills (NZ) 2002-2013 15 15 28 4 for 30 17.25 2 -
SL Malinga (SL) 2006-2017 16 16 25 4 for 34 30.64 2 -
M Muralidaran (SL) 1998-2009 17 15 24 4 for 15 20.16 2 -
B Lee (AUS) 2000-2009 16 15 22 3 for 38 26.86 - -
GD McGrath (AUS) 2000-2006 12 12 21 5 for 37 19.61 - 1
JM Anderson (ENG) 2006-2013 12 12 21 3 for 20 21.76 - -
JH Kallis (SA) 1998-2009 17 15 20 5 for 30 26.25 - 1
M Dillon (WI) 1998-2004 7 7 19 5 for 29 16.68 1 1
WPUJC Vaas (SL) 1998-2006 16 16 18 2 for 6 27.44 - -
DL Vettori (NZ) 1998-2013 17 17 18 3 for 14 29 - -
CH Gayle (WI) 2002-2013 17 14 17 3 for 3 22.35 - -
SR Watson (AUS) 2002-2013 17 15 17 3 for 16 23.29 - -
SE Bond (NZ) 2002-2009 10 10 17 4 for 21 27.76 1 -
MF Maharoof (SL) 2004-2006 8 8 16 6 for 14 15.43 - 1
M Ntini (SA) 2002-2006 8 8 16 5 for 21 15.5 - 1
SM Pollock (SA) 2000-2006 11 11 16 3 for 27 20.06 - -
SCJ Broad (ENG) 2009-2013 8 8 16 4 for 39 22.37 1 -
RA Jadeja (IND) 2013-2017 10 10 16 5 for 36 25.18 - 1
JDP Oram (NZ) 2002-2006 8 8 15 5 for 36 18 - 1
Z Khan (IND) 2000-2002 9 9 15 4 for 45 24.53 1 -
 

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India cricket team Ravindra Jadeja Chris Gayle Shikhar Dhawan

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

