AUS vs OMN live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 World Cup 2026 match?
Australia will be eager to end a frustrating tournament with a morale-boosting win after their hopes of reaching the Super Eights faded early.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Australia will take on Oman in Match 40 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with both teams already out of contention and left to battle only for pride.
Australia will be eager to end a frustrating tournament with a morale-boosting win after their hopes of reaching the Super Eights faded early. Their campaign was badly affected by injuries to frontline pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, which weakened their bowling attack and forced constant adjustments. Batting inconsistency also hurt them at crucial moments, preventing them from building momentum. Captain Mitchell Marsh is expected to continue leading a side that still boasts plenty of match-winners, including Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. The fixture could also serve as an opportunity for a few squad players to stake their claim before Australia’s likely reassessment following the tournament.
Oman, on the other hand, are still searching for their first victory after suffering three straight defeats in the group stage. Captain Jatinder Singh will depend on senior players like Aamir Kaleem and Sufyan Mehmood for stability, while the bowling unit, led by Shakeel Ahmed and Mohammad Nadeem, will need to deliver disciplined spells. With nothing to lose, Oman will hope to play fearless cricket and end their campaign with a strong performance.
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 5:26 PM IST