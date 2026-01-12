BCB's security concern in question as Saikat takes field for IND vs NZ ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) concerns over security of its players participating in India during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have come under fresh scrutiny, with Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat currently officiating in the ongoing ODI series between India and New Zealand.

Saikat is part of the officiating panel as an ICC-contracted umpire, even as the BCB has sought relocation of Bangladesh’s matches from India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing security reasons.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ ODIs: Badoni receives maiden call-up as injured Sundar ruled out Saikat, along with fellow Bangladeshi official Gazi Sohel, is also expected to be part of the officiating team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka next month.

Saikat’s presence raises questions amid BCB’s stance

Saikat served as the TV umpire during the first ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, a development that raised eyebrows given the BCB’s recent position on touring India. The issue comes in the backdrop of tensions between the two boards following the release of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad ahead of the IPL, despite the franchise acquiring him for ₹9.20 crore at the auction in November.

After the episode, Bangladesh banned the telecast of the IPL in the country, further straining relations.

ICC rules and Saikat’s appointment

As per ICC regulations, match officials for ODIs are appointed under strict neutrality clauses. One umpire for each ODI must not belong to either of the competing nations and must be selected from the Elite or International Panel. In matches using the Decision Review System (DRS), an additional third umpire is appointed, again ensuring neutrality.

Saikat’s appointment for the India–New Zealand series is fully in line with these ICC protocols, underlining the contrast between administrative concerns raised by the BCB and the ground reality of international cricket operations in India.

Who is Shahid Saikat?

Born in Dhaka, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat is among Bangladesh’s most experienced international umpires. He is a member of the ICC Elite Panel and currently heads the BCB’s Umpires Education Department.

Saikat has officiated in 32 Tests, 118 ODIs, 75 T20Is, along with 17 Women’s ODIs and 28 Women’s T20Is. He has also been involved in matches during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.