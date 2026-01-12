T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh games may be shifted to Chennai, Trivandrum

With less than a month remaining before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins, uncertainty continues to surround Bangladesh’s scheduled matches in India, as discussions between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remain unresolved.

Bangladesh are slated to play their group-stage fixtures in India, which is co-hosting the tournament with Sri Lanka. However, the BCB has raised concerns over player safety amid political tensions between the two countries and has formally requested that all its matches be shifted to Sri Lanka. With the February 7 start date approaching, the ICC is now exploring alternative venues within India rather than relocating fixtures across borders.

Why has Bangladesh sought a venue change?

The BCB has written to the ICC on more than one occasion, citing security-related concerns over travelling to India for the tournament. Those concerns intensified after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its squad.

ALSO READ: Kohli pips Sangakkara to become 2nd highest run-scorer in cricket history Following that development, the BCB flagged safety issues and sought a complete relocation of its fixtures to Sri Lanka. While Sri Lanka is a co-host of the tournament, people familiar with the matter said the ICC has not provided any assurance that such a request will be accommodated.

Why is the ICC reluctant to move games to Sri Lanka?

The ICC is understood to be wary of shifting matches to Sri Lanka at this late stage, given the logistical challenges involved. Broadcast schedules, ticketing arrangements, security planning and team travel have already been finalised, leaving little room for large-scale changes less than three weeks before the tournament begins.

As a result, the ICC’s focus appears to be on identifying alternative venues within India that can address security and operational concerns without disrupting the broader tournament framework.

Which Indian venues are being considered?

According to media reports, the ICC and the BCCI have sounded out the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) regarding the possibility of hosting Bangladesh’s matches. Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram (also called Trivandrum) have emerged as potential fallback options if Bangladesh’s originally assigned venues are deemed unsuitable.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is already a designated World Cup venue and is scheduled to host seven matches, including a potential Super 8 fixture between India and Australia. TNCA officials are believed to have conveyed to the ICC and the BCCI that accommodating additional matches would not pose a problem, citing the availability of eight prepared pitches at the venue.

Thiruvananthapuram, which has hosted international fixtures across formats in recent years, is also being evaluated as part of the contingency plan.

What is Bangladesh’s current match schedule?

As per the existing itinerary, Bangladesh are due to play three group matches in Kolkata — against West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9 and England on February 14. The team is then scheduled to travel to Mumbai to face Nepal on February 17.

Any change in venue would require swift coordination among state associations, local authorities and tournament organisers, given the tight timelines.

When is a decision expected?

The ICC is expected to formally communicate its position to the BCB soon. However, those tracking the discussions believe the likelihood of Bangladesh’s fixtures being moved entirely to Sri Lanka remains low.

With the countdown to the T20 World Cup already underway, the ICC appears focused on resolving the issue quickly while ensuring minimal disruption to the tournament schedule and host arrangements.