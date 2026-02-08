England vs Nepal live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?
Harry Brook-led England will look to kickstart their campaign with a big win over Nepal
Two time champions England begins their T20 World Cup journey against Nepal today, aiming to set the tone early in a competitive Group C.
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.
England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England vs Nepal broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Telecast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (app & website)
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
|Netherlands
|—
|ICC.tv
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme
|Dialog Play, ThePapare
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go, NOW TV
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App, ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|Rest of the World
|—
|ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)
England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8.
What will be the venue for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the toss for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 2:00 PM IST