England vs Nepal live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

England vs Nepal live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Harry Brook-led England will look to kickstart their campaign with a big win over Nepal

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

Two time champions England begins their T20 World Cup journey against Nepal today, aiming to set the tone early in a competitive Group C. 

The coin flip of the match went in England's way who opted to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  Harry Brook (England): We're having a bat first. Think the pitch will be in the best shape in the first innings, we'll look to bowl in the second innings. Little bit of spin and a bit of bounce. We wanted two out and out pacers with the new ball. Playing really well, SL wasawesome preparation and we have taken plenty of confidence. Feeling good and I'm hopeful of taking good decisions. Can't take anything for granted, just stay with the situation and adapt to the situation.   Rohit Paudel (Nepal): We would have bowled first. Looking at the conditions, chasing is the better option. It's a used wicket, if it turns, it'll help us in the second innings. Playing all the games here is an advantage for us, as a team to play in Asian conditions helps Nepal, that's a big advantage for us.  England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11  England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood  Nepal playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sher Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane 

 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England vs Nepal broadcasting details
Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website)
Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
Netherlands ICC.tv
Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+
Australia Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
Rest of the World ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

England vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8.
 
What will be the venue for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the England vs Nepal match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

