Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2026: BCB to meet PCB in Lahore - Report

The BCB-PCB meeting in Lahore is intended to help the two boards align their positions before further engagement with ICC officials

BCB chief Aminul Islam and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

As uncertainty around the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to hold talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore amid the ongoing standoff involving Pakistan’s boycott of its match against India. The meeting comes as the International Cricket Council (ICC) looks to defuse tensions ahead of the marquee fixtures of the tournament.

BCB chief travels to Pakistan

According to a media report from NDTV, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul has travelled to Lahore to meet PCB officials as part of efforts to address the situation, which has escalated over the past few weeks. The discussions are expected to focus on Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament and Pakistan’s subsequent decision to back its stance. 
 

Background to the dispute

The controversy began when the Bangladesh Cricket Board, citing security concerns and backed by Bangladesh’s interim government, declined to send its team to India for group-stage matches. Bangladesh had asked for its fixtures to be moved to Sri Lanka, one of the tournament’s co-hosts.
 
The International Cricket Council rejected the request after an independent security assessment found no specific threat. Following Bangladesh missing the final participation deadline in late January, the ICC replaced them with Scotland in Group C.

Pakistan’s response and boycott call

In response to Bangladesh’s ouster, Pakistan stepped in to offer support as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the Pakistan team had been directed to boycott their scheduled match against India on 15 February in Colombo.
 
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has maintained that Bangladesh’s exclusion was unfair and driven by political pressure, adding that no board should be forced to play where it feels unsafe.

Talks aimed at breaking deadlock

The BCB-PCB meeting in Lahore is intended to help the two boards align their positions before further engagement with ICC officials. With the India–Pakistan game being a major commercial fixture, the ICC is under pressure to find a solution that keeps the tournament on track.

ICC warning looms

The ICC has already cautioned the PCB about the consequences of going ahead with the boycott. Potential sanctions could include financial penalties, forfeiture of points, or more serious disciplinary action affecting Pakistan’s standing and future hosting rights. As talks continue, all eyes remain on whether a compromise can be reached in time.

Topics : Bangladesh cricket team Pakistan cricket team PCB ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News T20 cricket

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

