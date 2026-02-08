Sunday, February 08, 2026 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC 2026: New Zealand vs Afghanistan preview, toss time, live streaming

T20 WC 2026: New Zealand vs Afghanistan preview, toss time, live streaming

New Zealand enter the Group D opener searching for momentum after an inconsistent build-up in the India series

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 action will continue on Sunday with New Zealand taking on Afghanistan in match 4 of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in a Group D clash. The last time these two teams met, Afghanistan prevailed, making this match one of the most anticipated ones this season.

New Zealand team news

New Zealand enter the Group D opener searching for momentum after an inconsistent build-up. The return of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen has added urgency at the top, but the onus is on the middle order—Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman and Devon Conway—to provide stability and acceleration.
 
 
Their struggles to control tempo against India exposed a key concern that needs immediate fixing. With South Africa also in the group, Mitchell Santner’s side cannot afford an early slip-up. On the bowling front, Lockie Ferguson’s added pace and variations, supported by Santner and Ish Sodhi, will be crucial on a spin-friendly Chepauk surface.

Afghanistan team news

Afghanistan begin their campaign brimming with confidence after a dominant series win over the West Indies. Their biggest asset remains match-winners spread across the XI, led by skipper Rashid Khan, who continues to be a force despite carrying leadership responsibilities. Support from Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad will be vital in spin-assisting conditions.
 
With the bat, Afghanistan rely on Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, while Sediqullah Atal’s consistency adds depth to an increasingly dangerous T20 line-up. 

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probabale): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry/Kyle Jamieson
 
Afghanistan playing 11 (probabale): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

  • Matches: 2
  • New Zealand won: 1
  • Afghanistan won: 1
  • Tie: 0

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
 
Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8.
 
What will be the venue for the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
 
What time will the toss for the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled? 
The first ball of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

