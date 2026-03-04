Finn Allen scores fastest T20 World Cup hundred to book final berth for NZ

Fastest hundred in T20 World Cups Player Balls Match Date Finn Allen 33 South Africa vs New Zealand 04/03/26 CH Gayle 47 West Indies v England 16/03/16 CH Gayle 50 West Indies v South Africa 11/09/07 Harry Brook 50 England v Pakistan 24/02/26 BB McCullum 51 New Zealand v Bangladesh 21/09/12 RR Rossouw 52 South Africa v Bangladesh 27/10/22 RR Rossouw 52 South Africa v Bangladesh 27/10/22 Pathum Nissanka 52 Sri Lanka v Australia 16/02/26

New Zealand delivered a masterclass in batting to overwhelm South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Kolkata. Right from the start, openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert dominated the South African bowlers, punishing any loose deliveries and taking complete control. Seifert was aggressive from the outset, smashing boundaries and a towering six off Marco Jansen, while Allen combined exquisite timing with raw power to dismantle the Proteas’ attack. By the end of the powerplay, New Zealand were 91 without loss, setting a new record for the highest T20 WC knockout powerplay score, surpassing England’s 67/0 in 2016.

The duo continued their dominance until Seifert fell for a quick 58 off 33 balls, bowled around his legs by Kagiso Rabada. Allen accelerated further alongside Rachin Ravindra, who added crucial quick runs. South African bowlers Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj were repeatedly punished, with Allen hitting massive sixes and beautifully timed fours.

The highlight was Allen’s record-breaking century, the fastest in T20 World Cup history, reaching 100 off just 51 balls with an array of powerful shots and elegant wristwork. New Zealand’s 117-run opening stand laid the foundation for a commanding total. With Allen’s historic knock and consistent aggression, the Kiwis cruised to a dominant victory, securing a place in the final at Ahmedabad.

Finn Allen produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting and precision to smash the fastest century in T20 World Cup history tonight, propelling New Zealand to a dominant 9-wicket win in the semi-final against South Africa in Kolkata.Coming in at a brisk pace, Allen raced to 100 off just 33 balls, showcasing an astonishing strike rate of over 300. His hundred was completed off the same ball that got the Kiwis their winning runs on the night.His 117-run opening partnership against South Africa paved the way for the 170-run chase that was completed within 13 overs.Every shot seemed timed to perfection, with a flurry of boundaries and towering sixes that left the South African bowlers scrambling. Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and the rest of the attack were repeatedly dispatched to the boundary, unable to find a way to halt his momentum. His innings wasn’t just about power; it combined skill, timing, and composure under pressure, especially in a high-stakes knockout match.With Tim Seifert providing solid support at the other end, Allen’s record-breaking knock not only secured New Zealand’s place in the final at Ahmedabad but also left cricket fans worldwide in sheer awe.