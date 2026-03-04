T20 WC 2026 Semi-final 2: India vs England preview, toss time, streaming

The defending champions, India, will look to keep their title defence alive when they take on two-time champions England in Semifinal 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Both teams will be playing their third consecutive T20 World Cup semifinal against each other, with England securing the win in 2022, while India ended up on the victorious side in 2024.

India team news

India enter the semifinal against England looking to deliver their most complete performance of the tournament. The return of Sanju Samson at the top paid immediate dividends as the wicketkeeper-batter struck a brilliant unbeaten 97 against West Indies, boosting confidence in the Indian camp.

India enter the semifinal against England looking to deliver their most complete performance of the tournament. The return of Sanju Samson at the top paid immediate dividends as the wicketkeeper-batter struck a brilliant unbeaten 97 against West Indies, boosting confidence in the Indian camp.

His opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, however, is searching for a big knock after a quiet run in recent games. The middle order, featuring captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan, remains a major strength. With Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack and spinners Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy in support, India are unlikely to change their playing XI.

England team news

England head into the semifinal relying heavily on the form of Harry Brook and Will Jacks, who have rescued the side in tricky situations during the tournament. All-rounder Sam Curran has also contributed with both bat and ball, adding balance to the line-up.

The spotlight, however, remains on Jos Buttler, who is yet to rediscover his best form in the competition. England’s bowling attack features plenty of variety, with Jofra Archer’s pace, Liam Dawson’s left-arm spin and Adil Rashid’s experience in the middle overs. Off-spinner Jacks could also be used in the powerplay as England look to challenge India’s aggressive top order.

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2: Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 29

India won: 17

England won: 12

No result: 0

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2: Full squad

India squad: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England squad: Josh Inglis (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, March 5.

What will be the venue for the India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the toss for the India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs England Semifinal 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.