T20 WC 2026 Semi-final 1: SA vs NZ pitch report, Kolkata stadium key stats

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal promises an electrifying clash as South Africa face New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday evening. Both teams are still hunting their first T20 World Cup title, making this encounter a high-stakes showdown.

South Africa enter the match as the tournament’s form side, remaining unbeaten and full of momentum. Their top order has been relentless, consistently laying strong foundations, while the pace attack has applied pressure at crucial moments. Skipper Aiden Markram has been pivotal, sitting just 52 runs shy of 2000 T20I runs and needing 32 more runs to become the first South African to score 300 in a single T20 World Cup edition.

New Zealand have had a more turbulent journey. A defeat in their last Super 8 match left them dependent on other results, but they advanced and now have a chance to bounce back. Having already lost to South Africa earlier, the Black Caps will be determined to overturn that result on a bigger stage.

Milestones are also in play: Quinton de Kock is 35 runs away from surpassing Aaron Finch’s 3120 T20I tally, while Ish Sodhi needs just three wickets to become New Zealand’s leading T20I wicket-taker. With historic achievements and a final berth on the line, Eden Gardens is set to host a high-pressure, must-watch semifinal.

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final 1: Eden Gardens Stadium pitch report

Kolkata’s legendary Eden Gardens Stadium is set to host the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi-Final on Wednesday.

The pitch at Eden Gardens typically favors high-scoring encounters. Early in the match, the surface offers consistent bounce and pace, enabling batters to play their strokes with confidence. As the game progresses, the wicket can provide turn, giving spinners an opportunity to make an impact. Evening games often see dew, which can make chasing slightly easier.

T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final 1 South Africa vs New Zealand: Head-to-head stats at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

South Africa and New Zealand will play at this venue for the time first ever in a T20I encounter during the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final 1 clash on Wednesday.

Most recent T20I match at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata

The most recent T20I encounter at the Eden gardens was India's virtual quarter-final tie in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 against West Indies. India fielding first on the night, were able to register their highest ever successful run chase in the T20 WC with a 5-wicket win on the night, chasing down 196.