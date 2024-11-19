Business Standard
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Govt denies permission to blind cricket team to travel to Pak for T20 WC

Govt denies permission to blind cricket team to travel to Pak for T20 WC

The Indian team was supposed to cross the Wagah border on Wednesday for the event, scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 3

Blind Cricket World Cup: India face arch-rival Pakistan in finals today

MEA decided to not give an NOC to the India Blind Cricket team. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian blind cricket team will not compete in the T20 World Cup as the government has denied it permission to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns, the national federation said on Tuesday.

The Indian team was supposed to cross the Wagah border on Wednesday for the event, scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 3.

The Indian blind cricket team had got a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the sports ministry for participation but apparently couldn't get clearance from the MEA.

"We have been told unofficially that the blind team will not be permitted to travel to Pakistan. We were scheduled to travel to Wagah border tomorrow. But as of now no clearance has come from the ministry officials. So, we are a bit disappointed," Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary of the Indian Blind Cricket Association (IBCA), told PTI.

 

"They are saying when the mainstream cricket team is not safe how can you be safe there. Of course, we will accept the decision, but why hold the decision till the last minute, why not inform us a month or 25 days back. There is a process," Yadab added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Tulsi, Rubio, Waltz: Why these 3 Trump Cabinet picks are alarming Pakistan

India Pakistan

India slams Pakistan's rhetoric on Kashmir in strong UN Right of Reply

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 14, 2024. REUTERS

Govt to give boost to panchayat infrastructure, border areas in focus

India Pakistan

Despicable yet predictable: India slams Pak at UN for raking Kashmir issue

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah urges Pakistan to stop violence, form friendship with India

Topics : India Pakistan relations ICC T20 World Cup Indian blind cricket team Blind Cricket World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon