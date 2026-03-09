How Sachin Tendulkar is still shaping India's next-gen stars as mentor

More than a decade after stepping away from international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar continues to play an influential role in shaping the mindset and confidence of India’s young cricketers. While he is no longer in the dressing room or on the field, the legendary batter remains a trusted mentor for several players who seek his guidance during challenging phases of their careers.

From helping a struggling Sanju Samson rediscover belief to advising Shubman Gill ahead of a crucial overseas tour, Tendulkar’s presence still resonates strongly within the Indian cricket ecosystem.

Samson’s Redemption Arc

The 2026 season turned into a dramatic journey for Sanju Samson, one that swung between disappointment and triumph. Earlier in the year, he found himself battling poor form and intense competition for a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

After a difficult series against New Zealand that nearly ended his hopes of playing in the tournament, Samson admitted he was at his lowest point.

“I think right after the New Zealand series, I was broken. I was completely out of my mind. I was like ‘okay, my dreams have shattered. What else can I do?’”

During this uncertain phase, Samson decided to reach out to Tendulkar. The conversations that followed became a turning point in his mental approach.

“From the last couple of months, I have been in constant touch with Sachin sir. I reached out to sir and I had huge, huge, big conversations with him.”

Those interactions helped Samson regain clarity and confidence. Eventually, he seized his opportunities during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, delivering match-winning performances in the knockout stages.

Looking back on the experience, Samson emphasised how meaningful the guidance was.

“Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can I ask for?”

Gill’s search for overseas success

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill also sought Tendulkar’s advice before embarking on a demanding Test tour of England. The young batter had faced criticism in the past for inconsistent performances outside India, particularly against high-quality seam bowling.

Before leaving for the tour, Gill decided to speak with Tendulkar and Australia’s Steve Smith to understand how to succeed in English conditions.

“I spoke to Sachin Sir and also took the (phone) number from Matthew Wade and spoke to Steve Smith. Both said the same thing: defend straight and score square.”

The advice proved invaluable. Gill went on to produce one of the most impressive performances by an Indian batter in England, amassing 754 runs in the series with remarkable consistency.

Tendulkar had earlier highlighted the technical adjustments Gill needed to make, especially regarding his front-foot movement.

“80% of the time or even more, most batters are dismissed on that front foot.” Sachin had said earlier.

He also emphasised the importance of playing straight and maintaining balance at the crease.

“To start with, he has to play in the V, just like our coaches used to tell us.”

Gill’s improved footwork and discipline against seam bowling during the series reflected those insights.

A mentor beyond the field

What stands out from both stories is Tendulkar’s continued willingness to support younger cricketers navigating crucial phases of their careers. Whether it is addressing technical flaws or helping players rebuild their mental strength, his advice remains highly valued.

Despite retiring from international cricket years ago, Tendulkar continues to influence the next generation through personal interactions, mentorship and thoughtful guidance.

For many young players, reaching out to him is not merely about technique, it is about understanding the mindset required to succeed at the highest level.

And as the journeys of Samson and Gill demonstrate, sometimes a conversation with one of cricket’s greatest minds can help transform doubt into belief.