Monday, March 09, 2026 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / How Sachin Tendulkar is still shaping India's next-gen stars as mentor

How Sachin Tendulkar is still shaping India's next-gen stars as mentor

From helping a struggling Sanju Samson rediscover belief to advising Shubman Gill ahead of a crucial overseas tour, Tendulkar's presence still resonates strongly within the Indian cricket ecosystem.

Sachin Tendulkar has been a constant pillar of support for Indian cricketers whenever they need any kind of guidance

Sachin Tendulkar has been a constant pillar of support for Indian cricketers whenever they need any kind of guidance

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than a decade after stepping away from international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar continues to play an influential role in shaping the mindset and confidence of India’s young cricketers. While he is no longer in the dressing room or on the field, the legendary batter remains a trusted mentor for several players who seek his guidance during challenging phases of their careers.
 
From helping a struggling Sanju Samson rediscover belief to advising Shubman Gill ahead of a crucial overseas tour, Tendulkar’s presence still resonates strongly within the Indian cricket ecosystem.
 
Samson’s Redemption Arc
 
The 2026 season turned into a dramatic journey for Sanju Samson, one that swung between disappointment and triumph. Earlier in the year, he found himself battling poor form and intense competition for a place in India’s T20 World Cup squad.
 
 
After a difficult series against New Zealand that nearly ended his hopes of playing in the tournament, Samson admitted he was at his lowest point.

Also Read

Sanju Samson

Big conversations with Sachin sir helped me: Sanju Samson after T20 WC win

Virat Kohli took to social media to send a special message to the Indian team after their T20 WC win

Virat Kohli's special message for Team India after T20 World Cup victory

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

He's a national treasure: Suryakumar hails Jasprit Bumrah after T20 WC win

Mitchell Santner is confident of his NZ side giving a proper challenge to the unbeaten South Africa team in the semis

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner hails 'Great' Indian team after T20 WC defeat

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

My accountability is to those 30 people in dressing room: Gautam Gambhir

 
“I think right after the New Zealand series, I was broken. I was completely out of my mind. I was like ‘okay, my dreams have shattered. What else can I do?’”
 
During this uncertain phase, Samson decided to reach out to Tendulkar. The conversations that followed became a turning point in his mental approach.
 
“From the last couple of months, I have been in constant touch with Sachin sir. I reached out to sir and I had huge, huge, big conversations with him.”
 
Those interactions helped Samson regain clarity and confidence. Eventually, he seized his opportunities during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, delivering match-winning performances in the knockout stages.
 
Looking back on the experience, Samson emphasised how meaningful the guidance was.
 
“Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can I ask for?”
 
His journey from despair to becoming one of the tournament’s standout performers and winning the player of the tournament reflected the emotional and mental reset that those discussions helped initiate. 
 
Gill’s search for overseas success
 
India’s Test captain Shubman Gill also sought Tendulkar’s advice before embarking on a demanding Test tour of England. The young batter had faced criticism in the past for inconsistent performances outside India, particularly against high-quality seam bowling.
 
Before leaving for the tour, Gill decided to speak with Tendulkar and Australia’s Steve Smith to understand how to succeed in English conditions.
 
“I spoke to Sachin Sir and also took the (phone) number from Matthew Wade and spoke to Steve Smith. Both said the same thing: defend straight and score square.”
 
The advice proved invaluable. Gill went on to produce one of the most impressive performances by an Indian batter in England, amassing 754 runs in the series with remarkable consistency.
 
Tendulkar had earlier highlighted the technical adjustments Gill needed to make, especially regarding his front-foot movement.
 
“80% of the time or even more, most batters are dismissed on that front foot.” Sachin had said earlier.
 
He also emphasised the importance of playing straight and maintaining balance at the crease.
 
“To start with, he has to play in the V, just like our coaches used to tell us.”
 
Gill’s improved footwork and discipline against seam bowling during the series reflected those insights.
 
A mentor beyond the field
 
What stands out from both stories is Tendulkar’s continued willingness to support younger cricketers navigating crucial phases of their careers. Whether it is addressing technical flaws or helping players rebuild their mental strength, his advice remains highly valued.
 
Despite retiring from international cricket years ago, Tendulkar continues to influence the next generation through personal interactions, mentorship and thoughtful guidance.
 
For many young players, reaching out to him is not merely about technique, it is about understanding the mindset required to succeed at the highest level.
 
And as the journeys of Samson and Gill demonstrate, sometimes a conversation with one of cricket’s greatest minds can help transform doubt into belief.

More From This Section

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav

Smile looks good on you: Dhoni to Gambhir after India's historic T20 WC win

India are T20 World Cup champions

'Best white-ball team,' Cricket fraternity hails India's T20 World Cup win

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

Gambhir dedicates T20 World Cup win to Dravid, Laxman, Agarkar, Jay Shah

India become first team to lift 3rd T20 World Cup title

India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC final: IND lift record 3rd title, beat NZ by 96 runs

India cricket team

India becomes first team to defend T20 World Cup title, lift trophy at home

Topics : Sanju Samson ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News Sachin Tendulkar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance