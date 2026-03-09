Monday, March 09, 2026 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / NZ skipper Mitchell Santner hails 'Great' Indian team after T20 WC defeat

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner hails 'Great' Indian team after T20 WC defeat

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said his underdog team was outplayed by a great side in the T20 World Cup final after India notched a massive 96-run win to defend the trophy here on Sunday.

Mitchell Santner is confident of his NZ side giving a proper challenge to the unbeaten South Africa team in the semis

Mitchell Santner is confident of his NZ side giving a proper challenge to the unbeaten South Africa team in the semis

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said his underdog team was outplayed by a great side in the T20 World Cup final after India notched a massive 96-run win to defend the trophy here on Sunday.

India became the first team to win three world titles in the shortest format after securing the trophy earlier in 2007 and 2024.

"Obviously, tonight, we were outplayed by a great team in front of a great crowd," Santner said in the post-match presentation.

Santner won the toss and put India in to bat. The home side raced to a record 255/5 in their 20 overs before bowling out the Black Caps for 159. 

 

"It was a pretty good wicket throughout. Had we got a couple of wickets in powerplay and kept India's total to 220, it could have been a good chase," Santner rued.

Also Read

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

My accountability is to those 30 people in dressing room: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav

Smile looks good on you: Dhoni to Gambhir after India's historic T20 WC win

RC Lens

Ligue 1 title race: Lens just 1 point behind PSG with 3-0 win vs Metz

India are T20 World Cup champions

'Best white-ball team,' Cricket fraternity hails India's T20 World Cup win

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

Gambhir dedicates T20 World Cup win to Dravid, Laxman, Agarkar, Jay Shah

"Losing a series of finals isn't ideal. India is always a challenge. We were underdogs," he added.

Santner, who walked in to a rousing applause from the large crowd here, congratulated India for a domineering campaign.

"...credit to India to win a title at home, it always comes with a lot of pressure. And I think, SKY (India captain Surykumar Yadav) and the boys should be pretty.. very, very proud of their work," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India become first team to lift 3rd T20 World Cup title

India vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC final: IND lift record 3rd title, beat NZ by 96 runs

India cricket team

India becomes first team to defend T20 World Cup title, lift trophy at home

ICC T20 World Cup winners list

2007 to 2026: Full list of ICC T20 World Cup winners and runners-up

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 winner and runner-up prize money

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What is the prize money for winner and runner-ups?

T20 WC top run getter and wicket takers

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 stats: Top 10 highest run-scorer and wicket-takers

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News India vs New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayCrude Oil Price HikeSleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayRajputana Stainless IPOHurun Rich List 2026Stock Market Crash TodayDefence Stocks Today