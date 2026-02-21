New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: PAK win the toss, elect to bat first in Colombo

New Zealand national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team will face off in Match 41 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 stage on February 21 at the R Premadasa Stadium, with the contest scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

Pakistan head into this crucial encounter riding a wave of confidence after securing qualification through a series of improved performances in the group phase. Their bowling attack has been particularly impressive, with the spin department playing a decisive role in controlling the middle overs. Meanwhile, the top-order batters appear to be regaining rhythm at the right time, offering greater stability and firepower at the top.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament so far. Their batting lineup has delivered steady starts, laying strong foundations for competitive totals. The bowling unit has complemented the batters well, executing strategies effectively in high-pressure moments. The Black Caps have suffered just one defeat, against South Africa, while emerging victorious in their other three matches.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: Suryakumar's cheeky one-word answer on Team India's biggest worry With a semifinal spot at stake, both teams will view this Super 8 clash as pivotal, setting the stage for an intense and closely fought battle.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Probable Playing 11

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC Super 8 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.