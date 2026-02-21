New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: PAK win the toss, elect to bat first in Colombo
Pakistan head into this crucial encounter riding a wave of confidence after securing qualification through a series of improved performances in the group phase.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
New Zealand national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team will face off in Match 41 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 stage on February 21 at the R Premadasa Stadium, with the contest scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.
Pakistan head into this crucial encounter riding a wave of confidence after securing qualification through a series of improved performances in the group phase. Their bowling attack has been particularly impressive, with the spin department playing a decisive role in controlling the middle overs. Meanwhile, the top-order batters appear to be regaining rhythm at the right time, offering greater stability and firepower at the top.
New Zealand, meanwhile, have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament so far. Their batting lineup has delivered steady starts, laying strong foundations for competitive totals. The bowling unit has complemented the batters well, executing strategies effectively in high-pressure moments. The Black Caps have suffered just one defeat, against South Africa, while emerging victorious in their other three matches.
With a semifinal spot at stake, both teams will view this Super 8 clash as pivotal, setting the stage for an intense and closely fought battle.
New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Probable Playing 11
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
6:57 PM
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Match delayed due to rain!
The start has been delayed as expected with the rain not stopping in Colombo for now.
6:53 PM
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Usman Tariq grateful for the appreciation!
Usman Tariq on getting unexpected attention: “I was not expecting that I would get this much hype and appreciation from all the legends and from you guys (commentators). I’m really enjoying every moment and really enjoying my performances. I’m looking forward to bringing some more energy and excitement. Honestly, six or seven years ago I was playing domestic cricket. I don’t think I would have been that much prepared the way I am today. So I don’t know what my response would have been at that time. Yes, even this action was developed from the beginning when I used to bowl with a tennis ball. If you check my action in slow motion, you’ll see the timing is still there, but I’m moving slowly. I just try to break the fractions of my bowling action.
That’s how it is working for me. It has been there from the beginning, and it’s working really well for me. We have a plan and we’ll try to execute that plan. If there is something in the wicket for the spinners, it will definitely help us execute our plans. This is another game and we are really focused on winning it. It would be a good start to win the first game of this round. Yes, of course (talking about headband). Sometimes the hair comes in front of my eyes and distracts me, so that’s why I wear the headband. And since it has been appreciated so much, I just want to keep wearing it now, even with short hair.
6:41 PM
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Covers back on!
The rain threat is real tonight in Colombo with the covers straight back on the entire ground after the toss as the visuals showed light showers at the ground. A slight delay in proceedings is expected for now.
6:39 PM
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Playing 11 for both sides!
New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
6:33 PM
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Salman Agha wins the toss!
Pakistan skipper Salman Agha wins the toss and elected to bat first on the night.
6:22 PM
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss now in Colombo as the anticipation builds up among the crowd.
6:11 PM
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: PAK ready to attack with the ball!
Pakistan approach this pivotal match brimming with confidence after solid performances in the group stage secured their qualification. Their bowling lineup has been a standout, especially the spin unit, which has effectively managed the middle overs. At the same time, the top-order batsmen are finding form at an opportune moment, providing both stability and the firepower needed to give the team a strong start.
6:01 PM
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Super 8 kicks off tonight!
Hello and welcome to the T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter between New Zealand and Pakistan in Colombo. With the Super 8 stage kicking off with a tight clash tonight, it will be interesting to see who takes the early advantage in the business end of the tournament. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 5:58 PM IST