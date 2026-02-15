Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs PAK: How Abhishek Sharma has prepared for Usman Tariq challenge

IND vs PAK: How Abhishek Sharma has prepared for Usman Tariq challenge

In a video shared by the ICC, Suryakumar was spotted bowling in the nets to Rinku Singh, attempting to mimic Usman Tariq's unusual rhythm.

Abhishek Sharma practicing ahead of T20 World Cup game between India vs Pakistan

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was recently seen going the extra mile in preparation for the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, helping his batters like opener Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh gear up for Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq. With the much-anticipated encounter around the corner, the focus has firmly shifted to tackling Pakistan’s spin-heavy attack.
 
Suryakumar’s innovative net session
 
In a video shared by the ICC, Suryakumar was spotted bowling in the nets to Rinku Singh, attempting to mimic Usman Tariq’s unusual rhythm. While he did not replicate the exact sidearm action, the Indian skipper paused before releasing the ball to simulate the spinner’s distinctive style.
 
 
Though not a perfect imitation, the exercise underlined India’s intent to decode Usman’s variations and prepare thoroughly for what could be a decisive battle in the middle overs. 

  Spotlight on Usman Tariq’s action
 
Usman’s sidearm action, coupled with a noticeable pause before delivery, has drawn significant attention from fans and experts alike. The 28-year-old has impressed with his performances, claiming 11 wickets in four T20Is at an exceptional average of 7.90, including a four-wicket haul. In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, he made an impact against the USA with figures of 3/27 in four overs.
 
Despite outside chatter regarding his action, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha dismissed the noise. “You all have made Usman Tariq a big name. For us, all 15 players are important. He has been bowling well. You can definitely say that he is a trump card for us. He has been cleared by the ICC, so I do not understand why everyone is discussing him. Usman doesn't get affected by these things. He is fine. He doesn't care about these things,” Agha stated. 
 
“We cannot just surrender”: Suryakumar
 
Acknowledging the challenge, Suryakumar described Usman as an “out of syllabus” bowler but emphasized India’s readiness.
 
“See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of the syllabus. So, we cannot leave that question. To tackle that, you have to try something. You have to adopt your own way. And we try the same way,” he explained.
 
He added, “Yes, he (Usman Tariq) is a different character when he comes to bowl. But at the same time, we cannot just surrender. We practice with a similar type of bowlers and with similar actions. And we will try to execute what we are practising in the net sessions during the match.”
 
Spin set to play a major role
 
Pakistan’s spin arsenal, featuring Abrar, Usman, Salman, Nawaz, and Saim, poses a serious test for India. The Men in Blue have struggled against spin in this tournament, losing three wickets for 42 runs in eight overs against the USA and five wickets while scoring 61 runs in eight overs against Namibia.
 
With both teams boasting strong spin options, the contest in Colombo promises to be a gripping tactical battle.

