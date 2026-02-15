India vs Pakistan: More than a match as spin and tension collide in Colombo

The India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo on Sunday has all the ingredients of a blockbuster, making it a must-watch for cricket fans. An in-form Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will face an unbeaten Pakistan side in a high-stakes T20 World Cup group match where spin, fitness updates, off-field tension and even rain could shape the outcome.

India enter the contest with an impressive record at the R Premadasa Stadium, having won 11 of their 15 T20Is at the venue — the best win percentage by any team. Pakistan, however, have already played in Colombo during this tournament, giving them familiarity with conditions.

Battle of spinners

The biggest battle is expected to be against spin. Pakistan currently lead the tournament in wickets taken by spinners, while India boast the best economy rate and dot-ball percentage.

According to CricViz, Pakistan leads the T20 World Cup in spin, with 13 wickets at an average of 15.76, while India does a brilliant job with their economy rate, having the best economy rate of 5.76 and 47.4 per cent dot balls.

All eyes will be on Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq, whose unusual action has sparked debate. Tariq has been termed Pakistan’s “trump card” by skipper Salman Ali Agha, while Surya called him an “out of syllabus” challenge but insisted India will not surrender.

Abhishek returns after illness

Another major talking point is Abhishek Sharma’s return. The explosive opener missed the Namibia game after a stomach infection and was earlier hospitalised in Delhi, but has trained in Colombo and is likely to feature. Pakistan captain Agha even said he hopes Abhishek plays, triggering a witty response from Surya.

“We all know he is a good player and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have. I hope he is recovering well and can play tomorrow,” Agha said at the pre-match press conference.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, never one to miss a chance for humour, responded with a grin, suggesting Pakistan’s wish might just be granted.

“Chalo theek hai, if he wants him to play then we will play him tomorrow,” Surya said.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma to play against Pakistan, says Surya Abhishek Sharma, who burst onto the T20I scene after India’s 2024 World Cup triumph, has quickly built an imposing record in the format. The left-hander has piled up 1,297 runs in 38 matches (37 innings) at an average of 37.05 and a stunning strike rate of 194.74.

His tally includes two centuries, eight half-centuries and a career-best 135, and he arrived at this year’s T20 World Cup as the world’s top-ranked T20I batter.

Will India and Pakistan captains shake hands as rain threat looms?

Beyond cricket, the handshake controversy adds spice. Agha said the match should be played in the spirit of cricket, while Surya kept fans guessing on whether India will follow the tradition. Finally, rain could play spoilsport, with forecasts suggesting cloudy skies and a chance of showers. If washed out, both teams will get one point.

The battle of spinners: Here's what the stats say

Both teams have developed distinct spin identities in this T20 World Cup. While India’s spinners have thrived by knocking over stumps, Pakistan’s tweakers have relied more on trapping batters in front.

Spin Dismissal Trends: India vs Pakistan Bowler Team Key Mode of Dismissal Percentage Varun Chakravarthy India Bowled 39.60% Axar Patel India Bowled 27.70% Salman Ali Agha Pakistan LBW 20.00% Abrar Ahmed Pakistan LBW 16.30% Kuldeep Yadav India LBW 14.10% Varun Chakravarthy leads India’s clean-bowled charge with a remarkable 39.6 per cent of his wickets coming via bowled, followed by Axar Patel at 27.7 per cent. In contrast, Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha (20 per cent) and Abrar Ahmed (16.3 per cent) have excelled in leg before wicket (LBW) dismissals. Among Indians, only Kuldeep Yadav (14.1 per cent) features in the top five bowlers with the most LBW wickets.

Adding intrigue is Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq. His sidearm action, marked by a noticeable pause before release, has drawn scrutiny and debate. Despite the chatter, the 28-year-old has delivered impressive returns — 11 wickets in four T20Is at an average of 7.90, including a four-wicket haul. In the T20 World Cup 2026, he claimed 3/27 in four overs against the USA.

"You all have made Usman Tariq a big name. For us, all 15 players are important. He has been bowling well. You can definitely say that he is a trump card for us. He has been cleared by the ICC, so I do not understand why everyone is discussing him. Usman doesn't get affected by these things. He is fine. He doesn't care about these things," Agha said.

On the other hand, the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav acknowledged that Usman could be an "out of syllabus bowler" but the Men in Blue "would not surrender".

ALSO READ: Salman Agha plays down Usman Tariq's role in India vs Pakistan match "See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of the syllabus. So, we cannot leave that question. To tackle that, you have to try something. You have to adopt your own way. And we try the same way," he said.

Will rain play spoilsport?

Weather could yet add another twist to Sunday’s India-Pakistan clash in Colombo. According to AccuWeather, the city is expected to remain under 100 per cent cloud cover through the evening, with a chance of showers around match time.

An hour before the start, at 6:00 PM local time, the probability of rain is forecast at 49 per cent. However, by the scheduled toss at 6:30 PM and match start at 7:00 PM, the likelihood of precipitation drops to single digits — around 9 to 13 per cent — though heavy cloud cover is expected to persist until 11:00 PM.

While a complete washout appears unlikely, intermittent showers cannot be ruled out. Importantly, this group-stage fixture does not have a reserve day. If rain prevents a result, both teams will share one point each — an outcome neither side would welcome in such a high-stakes encounter.

Colombo Weather Forecast – India vs Pakistan (Match Day) Time (Local) Event Stage Cloud Cover Chance of Rain 18:00:00 Pre-match (1 hr before toss) 100.00% 49.00% 18:30:00 Toss 100.00% ~13% 19:00:00 Match start 100.00% 9.00% 8:00–11:00 PM Match hours 100.00% ~9–13%