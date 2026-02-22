ENG vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

The Super 8 action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues today as England take on Sri Lanka in a crucial Group 2 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. After the first Super 8 match between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out on Saturday, today’s clash between England and Sri Lanka could suffer the same fate, as the Pallekele weather forecast suggests heavy rain from 1 pm. Both sides are eyeing a big win to move closer to semi-final qualification.

England will hope for improved batting consistency after a mixed group-stage campaign. Captain Harry Brook and Jos Buttler remain central to their plans, while Jacob Bethell’s all-round form has been a bright spot. Their spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson could play a key role on slow surfaces.

Check all the live updates of the England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will bank on Pathum Nissanka’s outstanding form and Kusal Mendis’ stability at the top. With Maheesh Theekshana leading the attack and Dushmantha Chameera returning, the hosts will look to maximise home advantage.

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 22.

What will be the venue for the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will the toss for the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.