ENG vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

Both Afghanistan and Canada will look to finish their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a win today

BS Web Team
Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

The Super 8 action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues today as England take on Sri Lanka in a crucial Group 2 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. After the first Super 8 match between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out on Saturday, today’s clash between England and Sri Lanka could suffer the same fate, as the Pallekele weather forecast suggests heavy rain from 1 pm. Both sides are eyeing a big win to move closer to semi-final qualification.
 
England will hope for improved batting consistency after a mixed group-stage campaign. Captain Harry Brook and Jos Buttler remain central to their plans, while Jacob Bethell’s all-round form has been a bright spot. Their spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson could play a key role on slow surfaces.
 
 
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will bank on Pathum Nissanka’s outstanding form and Kusal Mendis’ stability at the top. With Maheesh Theekshana leading the attack and Dushmantha Chameera returning, the hosts will look to maximise home advantage. 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 22.
 
What will be the venue for the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.
 
What time will the toss for the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The toss for the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

