Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / India vs West Indies win prediction: Who will win today's must-win clash?

India vs West Indies win prediction: Who will win today's must-win clash?

With a semifinal berth at stake, the clash is finely balanced. West Indies bring explosive firepower, while India look in form and will seek to exploit batting-friendly conditions at Eden Gardens.

India vs West Indies: Who will qualify for semifinals?

India vs West Indies: Who will qualify for semifinals?

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 7:57 PM IST
In the final Super 8 fixture, India will take on West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. The match is expected to be a battle of sixes, given that both teams rely heavily on power-hitting at different phases of the game.
 
India have the likes of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube in the middle order, while West Indies boast Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder. Shimron Hetmyer has been West Indies’ most consistent batter. Batting at No. 3, he has scored 221 runs in six innings at an average of 44.20 and a strike rate of 182.64, including two fifties.  Check India vs West Indies live score and match commentary here   
West Indies records (Sixes hit)
Match Sixes hit Venue
Vs Scotland 11 Kolkata
Vs England 13 Mumbai
Vs Nepal 5 Mumbai
vs Italy 7 Kolkata
Vs Zimbabwe 19 Mumbai
Vs South Africa 11 Ahmedabad
Total 66 -
 
India records (Sixes hit
Match Sixes hit Venue
vs USA 7 Mumbai
Vs Namibia 14 Delhi
vs Pakistan 6 Colombo
Vs Netherlands 13 Ahmedabad
Vs South Africa 6 Ahmedabad
Vs Zimbabwe 17 Chennai
Total 63 -
 
 
 
How can India tame West Indies’ big hitters?
 
Ahead of the do-or-die clash, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar stressed the importance of disciplined bowling to counter the Caribbean side’s aggressive approach.

The contest also revives memories of the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal in Mumbai, where West Indies defeated India before going on to win the title. Holder has played a key role in West Indies’ campaign this time, scoring 104 runs in four innings at a strike rate above 176 and taking eight wickets at an average of 20.75, including a four-wicket haul.
 
Speaking on JioHotstar, Bangar said: “In T20 cricket, you have to be open to getting hit because batters will come hard at you. There are times when they may get off to a rollicking start and could be 60 without loss. But with that aggressive style and focus on boundaries, they can quickly slip to 84 for 4 as well, within the space of 20-odd runs.”
 
With experienced bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy in the attack, India will look to contain the West Indies batters and capitalise on early breakthroughs.
 
Why Varun and Bumrah are crucial
 
Bangar underlined the need for India to use their wicket-taking options wisely.
 
“That’s why I believe the Indian team should stick to their bowling plans and make smart use of their wicket-taking options. The use of Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah against them is going to be extremely critical,” he added.
 
Bangar also suggested tactical adjustments for Chakaravarthy after his dip in form during the Super 8 stage. He pointed out that the wrist spinner bowled slightly short against Zimbabwe, with several boundaries coming off back-of-a-length deliveries.
 
“I thought he was slightly short against the Zimbabwe batters. The majority of his deliveries were back of a length. It would be better for him to push the ball slightly fuller and try to hit the stumps. That has been one of Varun Chakaravarthy’s strengths; if the batsman misses, he is either trapped leg before wicket or bowled,” Bangar said.
 
He further noted that Chakaravarthy’s ability to angle the ball across the batter and mix in the googly will be vital against Hetmyer.
 
“Hetmyer looks to target long-on or the mid-wicket region, with a large share of his runs coming there. Bowling those googlies from off stump to the fourth-stump line, slightly wider outside off, would mean that if he tries to go across the line, there is always a wicket-taking opportunity,” Bangar added.
 
India vs West Indies match prediction
 
With a semifinal spot at stake, predicting the outcome is not straightforward. West Indies have shown their explosive potential in this tournament, underlining why they remain a dangerous side. India, however, appear to have peaked at the right time and will aim to make full use of batting-friendly conditions at Eden Gardens.
 
On paper, the contest looks evenly poised before the first ball is bowled.

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

