Australia Open 2024 semifinal live timing (IST), live streaming in India

The champions of the Australian Open 2024 are just two wins away from glory as semifinal line-ups are decided on Wednesday. In the first semifinal, Noval Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner, while Daniil Medvedev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the second. Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna's semifinal match in the Australian Open will take place on January 25 at 7:30 AM IST at Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open 2024 semifinal schedule



Australian Open 2024 semifinal schedule, live match time, venue Men’s singles Match Time Date Venue Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner TBD Jan 26 Rod Laver Arena Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz TBD Jan 26 Rod Laver Arena Women’s singles Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff 14:00:00 01/01/25 Rod Laver Arena DayanaYastremska vs Qinwen Zheng After the conclusion of Sabalenka vs Gauff match 01/01/25 Rod Laver Arena Men’s Doubles Zhang Zhizhen/Tomas Machac VS Matthew Ebden/RohanBopanna 07:30:00 01/01/25 Rod Laver Arena Andrea Vavassori Simone Bolelli VS Yannick Hanfmann/Dominik Koepfer After the conclusion of first semifinal 01/01/25 Rod Laver Arena Women’s doubles J. Ostapenko/L. Kichenok VS E. Routliffe/G. Dabrowski TBD Jan 26 S. Hunter/K. Siniakova VS S. Hsieh/E. Mertens 09:30:00 Jan 26 Margaret Court Arena Mixed doubles S. Hsieh/J. Zielinski VS TBD TBD TBD

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head



Djokovic has won four of his six clashes with Sinner, but the Italian took their last clash in the Davis Cup Finals last year.

The pair went 2-2 in 2023, with Djokovic winning the Wimbledon semifinal and ATP Finals final, while Sinner won in the ATP Finals round-robin and Davis Cup.

When will Rohan Bopanna's semifinal match in Australian Open 2024 take place?

Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna will play against German duo Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac on January 25, 2024.

What is Rohan Bopanna's semifinal match timing in Men's doubles?

Rohan Bopanna's semifinal match will begin at 7:30 AM IST on January 25.

When will the men's singles semifinal occur in the Australian Open 2024?

The Australian Open 2024 men's singles semifinal will take place on January 26, 2024.

Who will play in the first semifinal of the Australian Open 2024?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic will play against Italy's Jannik Sinner in the first semifinal of men's singles.

What is the live match time of Djokovic vs Sinner semifinal match?

Djokovic vs Sinner match timing is not decided yet.

Who will play in the second semifinal of men's singles in the Australian Open?

Russia's Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles second semifinal.

Who will clash in the first semifinal of women's singles in Australian Open 2024?

Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with USA's Coco Gauff in first semifinal of women's singles.

Who will clash in the second semifinal of women's singles?