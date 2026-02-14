Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: NZ, SA, AFG, UAE rankings

T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: NZ, SA, AFG, UAE rankings

With 4 matches remaining in the group stage, the fight for the 2nd spot is still on with the Kiwis primed to take the final spot.

T20 WC Group D points table

T20 WC Group D points table

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The race for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification is heating up with another set of matches played on Saturday, as South Africa became the first team in the tournament to qualify for the Super 8 with their 3rd consecutive win on the night as they got an important 7-wicket victory against New Zealand to get to 6 points on the table in Group D.
 
New Zealand sit on 2nd place with 4 points on the table after 2 wins in as 3 games with UAE taking the 3rd spot with 1 win in 2 games.. Afghanistan and Canada still don't have a win in their bags and will try and make the most of their campaign from here on.  With 4 matches remaining in the group stage, the fight for the 2nd spot is still on with the Kiwis primed to take the final spot. 
 
 
T20 World Cup Group D points table
Team P W L NR Pts NRR
South Africa 3 3 0 0 6 1.425
New Zealand 3 2 1 0 4 1.919
UAE 2 1 1 0 2 -1.03
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 -0.555
Canada 2 0 2 0 0 -1.526
 
  ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group D fixtures 
T20 WC Group D schedule
Match No Date Teams Venue Time (IST)
28 Mon, 16 Feb '26 Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Delhi 11:00:00
31 Tue, 17 Feb '26 Canada vs New Zealand Chennai 11:00:00
34 Wed, 18 Feb '26 South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Delhi 11:00:00
39 Thu, 19 Feb '26 Afghanistan vs Canada Chennai 19:00:00
 

More From This Section

Suryakumar Yadav remained tight lipped on the question about a potential handshake between India and Pakistan players during their upcoming match

Wait for 24 hours: Surya comments on handshake talks ahead of IND vs PAK

Group C points table T20 WC

T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: ENG, WI, SCO, NEP rankings

Mohsin Naqvi is expected to attend the IND vs PAK match in Colombo

PCB chief Naqvi to attend IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo

Salman Agha down plays the Usman Tariq chatter ahead of IND vs PAK T20 WC match

Salman Agha plays down Usman Tariq's role in India vs Pakistan match

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha adressed the media ahead of their T20 WC game vs India

IND vs PAK: Salman Agha non-committal on handshake ahead of T20 WC match

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today