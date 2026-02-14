T20 WC 2026 Group D updated points table: NZ, SA, AFG, UAE rankings
With 4 matches remaining in the group stage, the fight for the 2nd spot is still on with the Kiwis primed to take the final spot.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The race for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification is heating up with another set of matches played on Saturday, as South Africa became the first team in the tournament to qualify for the Super 8 with their 3rd consecutive win on the night as they got an important 7-wicket victory against New Zealand to get to 6 points on the table in Group D.
New Zealand sit on 2nd place with 4 points on the table after 2 wins in as 3 games with UAE taking the 3rd spot with 1 win in 2 games.. Afghanistan and Canada still don't have a win in their bags and will try and make the most of their campaign from here on. With 4 matches remaining in the group stage, the fight for the 2nd spot is still on with the Kiwis primed to take the final spot.
|T20 World Cup Group D points table
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|South Africa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.425
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1.919
|UAE
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.03
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.555
|Canada
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.526
|T20 WC Group D schedule
|Match No
|Date
|Teams
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|28
|Mon, 16 Feb '26
|Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates
|Delhi
|11:00:00
|31
|Tue, 17 Feb '26
|Canada vs New Zealand
|Chennai
|11:00:00
|34
|Wed, 18 Feb '26
|South Africa vs United Arab Emirates
|Delhi
|11:00:00
|39
|Thu, 19 Feb '26
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|Chennai
|19:00:00
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 10:17 PM IST