Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / New Zealand vs Afghanistan live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match

New Zealand vs Afghanistan live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match

New Zealand, who lost their recent series against India 1-4, will aim to seek an early form revival in the tournament

New Zealand broadcasting details

New Zealand s Afghanistan broadcasting details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues with a high-stakes Group D encounter as New Zealand lock horns with Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 
The coin flip of the match went in Afghanistan's way who opted to bat first  Captain's take after toss:  Mitchell Santner (NZ): We were thinking about it, some grass here, not much in Chennai. We've had a series against India, travelled all around the country, then spent some time in Mumbai and we're here. Everyone are up, which is nice - we were struggling with some of our personnel. Ish Sodhi, Bracewell, Conway and Jamieson miss out.   Rashid Khan (AFG): We will like to bat first. First game for us, fresh wicket, put runs on the boards nd I think there will be more help for our spinners later on. We've much experience, have players who've played all around the globe, we're fully ready for it. Myself, Mujeeb and Nabi, the three spinners, but think there'll be help for the pacers as well. We'll have to bat well and then set it up for the bowlers. We have three pacers as well.  New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11  New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy  Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi 
 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand vs Afghanistan broadcasting details
Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website)
Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
Netherlands ICC.tv
Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+
Australia Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
Rest of the World ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8.
 
What will be the venue for the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
 
What time will the toss for the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics : New Zealand cricket team Afghanistan cricket team ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket Cricket News

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

