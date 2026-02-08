New Zealand vs Afghanistan live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues with a high-stakes Group D encounter as New Zealand lock horns with Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The coin flip of the match went in Afghanistan's way who opted to bat first Captain's take after toss: Mitchell Santner (NZ): We were thinking about it, some grass here, not much in Chennai. We've had a series against India, travelled all around the country, then spent some time in Mumbai and we're here. Everyone are up, which is nice - we were struggling with some of our personnel. Ish Sodhi, Bracewell, Conway and Jamieson miss out. Rashid Khan (AFG): We will like to bat first. First game for us, fresh wicket, put runs on the boards nd I think there will be more help for our spinners later on. We've much experience, have players who've played all around the globe, we're fully ready for it. Myself, Mujeeb and Nabi, the three spinners, but think there'll be help for the pacers as well. We'll have to bat well and then set it up for the bowlers. We have three pacers as well. New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy Afghanistan playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand vs Afghanistan broadcasting details Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website) Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP Netherlands — ICC.tv Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+ Australia — Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean Rest of the World — ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

