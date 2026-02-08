New Zealand vs Afghanistan live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match
New Zealand, who lost their recent series against India 1-4, will aim to seek an early form revival in the tournament
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues with a high-stakes Group D encounter as New Zealand lock horns with Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand vs Afghanistan broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Telecast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (app & website)
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
|Netherlands
|—
|ICC.tv
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme
|Dialog Play, ThePapare
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go, NOW TV
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App, ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|Rest of the World
|—
|ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)
New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8.
What will be the venue for the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time will the toss for the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
What time will the first ball of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand T20 vs Afghanistan T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
