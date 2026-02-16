AUS vs SL Live Streaming: Where to watch today's T20 World Cup 2026 match?
Sri Lanka will book their place in the Super 8s if they manage to get a win over the Australian side today
Sri Lanka are taking on Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter that could shape the group standings.
So, how can fans around the world catch all the live action from the marquee ICC tournament without being at the stadium? Here’s everything you need to know.
Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be played?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 16.
What will be the venue for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
What time will the toss for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 5:55 PM IST