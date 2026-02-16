Monday, February 16, 2026 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / AUS vs SL Live Streaming: Where to watch today's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

AUS vs SL Live Streaming: Where to watch today's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Sri Lanka will book their place in the Super 8s if they manage to get a win over the Australian side today

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting details

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka are taking on Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter that could shape the group standings. 

The coin flip of the match went in Sri Lanka's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after toss  Mitchell Marsh (AUS): All okay, ready to go tonight. It's a big game, every game comes with great responsibility. Weren't at our best last game. Myself, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett come in.  Dasun Shanaka (SL): We're going to bowl first. One of the most important games in the comp. One change - Kusal Perera comes in for Mishara. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

 

Australia playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

 

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana 

 
 
So, how can fans around the world catch all the live action from the marquee ICC tournament without being at the stadium? Here’s everything you need to know.

Also Read

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026

Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Shanaka wins the toss for SL, opts to bowl

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 key stats

T20 WC 2026 points table: Super 8 qualified teams; top batters and bowlers

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 full scorecard

England vs Italy HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: England down Italy to qualify for Super 8

Rashid Khan

Rashid vows team will make nation proud despite Super 8s uncertainty

Babar Azam

Pakistan likely to ring changes as Babar, Shaheen battle lean patch: Report

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be played?
 
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 16.
 
What will be the venue for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
 
What time will the toss for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
 
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 broadcasting deatils

England vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

Azmatullah Omarzai, all-rounder of Afghanistan cricket team

Azmatullah's all-round show helps Afghanistan keep Super 8 hopes alive

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

T20 World Cup 2026: England vs Italy preview, toss time, live streaming

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report

T20 World Cup 2026: England vs Italy pitch report and Eden Gardens stats

AUS vs SL pitch report

T20 World Cup 2026: AUS vs SL pitch report and Pallekele stadium stats

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Australia cricket team T20 cricket Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Solar Eclipse 2026India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance