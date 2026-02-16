AUS vs SL Live Streaming: Where to watch today's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Sri Lanka are taking on Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 encounter that could shape the group standings.

The coin flip of the match went in Sri Lanka's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss Mitchell Marsh (AUS): All okay, ready to go tonight. It's a big game, every game comes with great responsibility. Weren't at our best last game. Myself, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett come in. Dasun Shanaka (SL): We're going to bowl first. One of the most important games in the comp. One change - Kusal Perera comes in for Mishara. Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Australia playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

So, how can fans around the world catch all the live action from the marquee ICC tournament without being at the stadium? Here’s everything you need to know.

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 16.

What will be the venue for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the toss for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.