T20 WC 2026: Australia vs Sri Lanka preview, toss time, live streaming

Sri Lanka began their campaign with a 29-run victory over Ireland and followed it up with a commanding 105-run thrashing of Oman.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

Sri Lanka are set to face Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 16 in what promises to be another high-voltage clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
 
Sri Lanka have been in superb form, registering convincing wins in both their matches so far. They began their campaign with a 29-run victory over Ireland and followed it up with a commanding 105-run thrashing of Oman. 
 
Australia, meanwhile, have had a mixed run in the tournament. After starting with a win against Ireland, they endured a disappointing 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe, failing to chase down a target of 170.
 
 
This match holds significant importance for both sides. The co-hosts will aim to seal their place in the Super 8 with another win, while the 2021 T20 World Cup champions must secure victory to keep their campaign alive. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11
 
Australia playing 11: Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann
 
Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
 
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is 
 
Total matches: 26
Australia won: 16
Sri Lanka won: 10
No result: 0
 
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad
 
Australia squad:  Josh Inglis(w), Travis Head(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly
 
Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage
 
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 16.
 
What will be the venue for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Pallekele International cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
 
What time will the toss for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7:00 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

