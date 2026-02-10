Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ian Bell takes on assistant coach role at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026

The franchise made the announcement via their official social media platforms on Tuesday, February 10.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

Delhi Capitals have confirmed the appointment of former England cricketer Ian Bell as their new assistant coach ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.  The franchise made the announcement via their official social media platforms on Tuesday, February 10. This marks Bell’s first involvement in the IPL, as he transitions from player to coaching roles within the competitive world of franchise cricket.
 
A Wealth of Experience in Coaching 
Although Ian Bell, 43, has never participated in the IPL as a player or coach, his extensive cricketing experience will be invaluable to the Delhi Capitals. Bell enjoyed a distinguished international career, amassing 118 Tests, 161 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 8 Twenty20 International (T20I) caps for England. Since retiring from all forms of cricket in 2020, Bell has carved out a solid career in coaching, contributing to various teams at the domestic and international levels.
 
 
Notably, Bell has worked with the England Lions and the Under-19 teams, helping to nurture young talent. He also served as the batting coach for the Sri Lankan Test team during their 2024 tour of England, showcasing his ability to work with top-level teams. Furthermore, Bell played a brief role with the New Zealand men's team leading up to the 2023 ODI World Cup, providing his insights into the team’s preparations. 

Bell’s Coaching Journey and IPL Role 
In addition to his international coaching stints, Bell has been involved in domestic leagues, notably working as the assistant coach of Birmingham Phoenix in the Men’s Hundred. His coaching philosophy, combined with his playing expertise, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Delhi Capitals' setup.
 
Bell will join a coaching unit led by Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani, and bowling coach Munaf Patel. He will play a key role in supporting the team’s strategic planning, particularly in terms of batting, as the Capitals aim to improve their performance after a disappointing 2025 season. In the previous IPL, under the guidance of assistant coach Matthew Mott, Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth despite a strong start.
 
A New Chapter for Delhi Capitals 
With Bell now on board, Delhi Capitals will hope that his experience and fresh coaching ideas will propel them to greater heights in the 2026 season. Fans will be eager to see how Bell’s leadership will influence the squad’s performance as they aim to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming IPL campaign.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

