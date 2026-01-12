Monday, January 12, 2026 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / RCB vs UPW live streaming: How to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

RCB vs UPW live streaming: How to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz broadcast details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The fifth match of WPL 2026 brings a high-interest clash at DY Patil Stadium as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on UP Warriorz under the lights in Navi Mumbai. RCB have looked sharp and balanced so far, while UPW are still ironing out early-season inconsistencies. Captain Meg Lanning will be keen to convert starts after a tentative outing, though the form of Phoebe Litchfield has been a major boost, adding creativity and tempo at one-down.
 
UPW appear inclined to stack their middle order with Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma, potentially holding back the likes of Shweta Sehrawat and Deandra Dottin for a late surge. On the other side, D Hemalatha and Kiran Navgire could define the contest with their impact roles. UPW’s first night game of the season promises valuable clues about their intent and adaptability.  Check the live score and match updates of the WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW match here 
 
 
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or places of leisure? Take a look.
 
WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be played?

Also Read

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW live scorecard

RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: UPW aim to get back to winning ways vs RCB; toss at 7 pm

Shahid Saikat

BCB's security concern in question as Saikat takes field for IND vs NZ ODIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz in WPL

Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs UPW head-to-head record over the years

Kyle Jamieson

You never contain players like Kohli, they control the game: Kyle Jamieson

Harshit Rana

Indian team management wants to groom me as an all-rounder: Harshit Rana

 
The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 12.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW?
 
The WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
When will the toss for the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will take place at 7.00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India?
 
The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India?
 
The live streaming of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between MI and RCB in India?
 
The live streaming of the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Virat Kohli, Kohli, Virat

Playing my shots with belief now, not merely managing situations: Kohli

Pitch report for RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Washington Sundar and Ayush Badoni (L-R)

IND vs NZ ODIs: Badoni receives maiden call-up as injured Sundar ruled out

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW playing 11

Women's Premier League 2026: RCB vs UPW playing 11, live time, streaming

Gujarat giants

DC vs GG LIVE HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026: Sophie Devine saves the day as GG beat DC by 4 runs

Topics : Women's Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndia Gold ETF MomentLohri School HolidayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCLTech Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Price TodayRSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2026TCS Q3 Results 2026Q3 Results Today