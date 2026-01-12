RCB vs UPW live streaming: How to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

The fifth match of WPL 2026 brings a high-interest clash at DY Patil Stadium as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on UP Warriorz under the lights in Navi Mumbai. RCB have looked sharp and balanced so far, while UPW are still ironing out early-season inconsistencies. Captain Meg Lanning will be keen to convert starts after a tentative outing, though the form of Phoebe Litchfield has been a major boost, adding creativity and tempo at one-down.

Check the live score and match updates of the WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW match here UPW appear inclined to stack their middle order with Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma, potentially holding back the likes of Shweta Sehrawat and Deandra Dottin for a late surge. On the other side, D Hemalatha and Kiran Navgire could define the contest with their impact roles. UPW’s first night game of the season promises valuable clues about their intent and adaptability.

Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or places of leisure? Take a look.

WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms

When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be played?

The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 12.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW?

The WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

When will the toss for the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will take place at 7.00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India?

The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India?

The live streaming of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

