Rohit retires from T20Is: 'No better time to say goodbye to this format'

Rohit joined Virat Kohli to become the second player to retire from T20 International cricket after ending India's 11-year ICC title drought.

Rohit Sharma wins ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title as India captain.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 2:34 AM IST
It is curtains for the India captain Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game. Rohit announced his retirement from the T20 International cricket after becoming only the second captain to win ICC T20 World Cup trophy. 

Rohit joined Virat Kohli to become second player to retire from T20 International cricket after ending India's 11-year ICC title drought. India defeated South Africa to lift their second T20 World Cup trophy. MS Dhoni won India's first T20 World Cup Trophy in 2007
"This was my last [T20I] game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup.I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line," said Rohit in the press conference after India vs South Africa final. 37-year-old Rohit was the highest run-getter for India in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in US and Caribbean.

 
Rohit Sharma retired from T20 International cricket as the leading run-getter in the format.

Most runs in T20 International cricket
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 159 151 19 4231 121* 32.05 3003 140.89 5 32 12 383 205
Virat Kohli (IND) 2010-2024 125 117 31 4188 122* 48.69 3056 137.04 1 38 7 369 124
Babar Azam (PAK) 2016-2024 123 116 15 4145 122 41.03 3211 129.08 3 36 6 440 72
PR Stirling (IRE) 2009-2024 145 144 11 3601 115* 27.07 2675 134.61 1 23 13 418 128
MJ Guptill (NZ) 2009-2022 122 118 7 3531 105 31.81 2602 135.7 2 20 3 309 173
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 2015-2024 102 89 21 3313 104* 48.72 2620 126.45 1 29 4 278 92
DA Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 110 110 12 3277 100* 33.43 2300 142.47 1 28 6 337 122
JC Buttler (ENG) 2011-2024 124 114 23 3264 101* 35.86 2231 146.3 1 24 7 300 137
AJ Finch (AUS) 2011-2022 103 103 12 3120 172 34.28 2189 142.53 2 19 8 309 125
GJ Maxwell (AUS) 2012-2024 113 104 17 2600 145* 29.88 1680 154.76 5 11 4 217 134


Rohit Sharma batting career (Overall)

Rohit Sharma’s batting Career Summary in all three formats, excluding IPL
Format M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s
Test 59 101 10 4138 212 45.47 7251 57.07 12 1 17 452 84
ODI 262 254 36 10709 264 49.12 11644 91.97 31 3 55 993 323
T20I 159 151 16 4231 121 31.34 3003 140.89 5 0 32 383 205
IPL 257 252 29 6628 109 29.72 5054 131.14 2 0 43 599 280

Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 2:34 AM IST

