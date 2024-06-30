Rohit retires from T20Is: 'No better time to say goodbye to this format'

It is curtains for the India captain Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game. Rohit announced his retirement from the T20 International cricket after becoming only the second captain to win ICC T20 World Cup trophy.
Rohit joined Virat Kohli to become second player to retire from T20 International cricket after ending India's 11-year ICC title drought. India defeated South Africa to lift their second T20 World Cup trophy. MS Dhoni won India's first T20 World Cup Trophy in 2007
"This was my last [T20I] game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup.I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line," said Rohit in the press conference after India vs South Africa final. 37-year-old Rohit was the highest run-getter for India in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in US and Caribbean.
Rohit Sharma retired from T20 International cricket as the leading run-getter in the format.
|Most runs in T20 International cricket
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|2007-2024
|159
|151
|19
|4231
|121*
|32.05
|3003
|140.89
|5
|32
|12
|383
|205
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|2010-2024
|125
|117
|31
|4188
|122*
|48.69
|3056
|137.04
|1
|38
|7
|369
|124
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|2016-2024
|123
|116
|15
|4145
|122
|41.03
|3211
|129.08
|3
|36
|6
|440
|72
|PR Stirling (IRE)
|2009-2024
|145
|144
|11
|3601
|115*
|27.07
|2675
|134.61
|1
|23
|13
|418
|128
|MJ Guptill (NZ)
|2009-2022
|122
|118
|7
|3531
|105
|31.81
|2602
|135.7
|2
|20
|3
|309
|173
|Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|2015-2024
|102
|89
|21
|3313
|104*
|48.72
|2620
|126.45
|1
|29
|4
|278
|92
|DA Warner (AUS)
|2009-2024
|110
|110
|12
|3277
|100*
|33.43
|2300
|142.47
|1
|28
|6
|337
|122
|JC Buttler (ENG)
|2011-2024
|124
|114
|23
|3264
|101*
|35.86
|2231
|146.3
|1
|24
|7
|300
|137
|AJ Finch (AUS)
|2011-2022
|103
|103
|12
|3120
|172
|34.28
|2189
|142.53
|2
|19
|8
|309
|125
|GJ Maxwell (AUS)
|2012-2024
|113
|104
|17
|2600
|145*
|29.88
|1680
|154.76
|5
|11
|4
|217
|134
Rohit Sharma batting career (Overall)
|Rohit Sharma’s batting Career Summary in all three formats, excluding IPL
|Format
|M
|Inn
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|Test
|59
|101
|10
|4138
|212
|45.47
|7251
|57.07
|12
|1
|17
|452
|84
|ODI
|262
|254
|36
|10709
|264
|49.12
|11644
|91.97
|31
|3
|55
|993
|323
|T20I
|159
|151
|16
|4231
|121
|31.34
|3003
|140.89
|5
|0
|32
|383
|205
|IPL
|257
|252
|29
|6628
|109
|29.72
|5054
|131.14
|2
|0
|43
|599
|280