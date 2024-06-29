ICC T20 World Cup - Time for next generation: Virat Kohli retires from T20I

India's charismatic batter announced his retirement from T20 International cricket after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Kohli announced the retirement after winning the Player of the match award for his match-winning knock of 59-ball 76 in the final against South Africa in the final at Kensingston Oval in Barbados on June 29.
Here's what Virat Kohli said on his retirement:
"This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup. Wanted to Yes I have, this was an open secret. Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he's played 9 T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it."
|Virat Kohli Batting Career Summary
|Format
|M
|Inn
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|Test
|113
|191
|11
|8848
|254
|49.16
|15924
|55.56
|29
|7
|30
|991
|26
|ODI
|292
|280
|44
|13848
|183
|58.68
|14797
|93.59
|50
|0
|72
|1294
|152
|T20I
|124
|116
|31
|4112
|122
|48.38
|2997
|137.2
|1
|0
|37
|363
|122
|IPL
|252
|244
|37
|8004
|113
|38.67
|6065
|131.97
|8
|0
|55
|705
|272
