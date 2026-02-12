Sri Lanka vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

Sri Lanka are look to sharpen thier Super 8 chances as they take on Oman in Match 16 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, today. The co-hosts opened their campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland, but the performance exposed concerns in the middle overs, particularly against spin.

The coin flip for the match went in Oman's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Jatinder Singh (Oman): We're gonna bowl first, and since there is a bit of moisture, we just want to utilize the conditions. Well, I believe there's hardly anything you can pick from the first game, and it's like one game don't define us, so we just need to get our batting right, so I think everything will fall in place. Yeah, preparations have been really good, so they are the full members, so definitely they play really competitive cricket. We don't get a chance to play with the test playing nations, so this is a golden opportunity for us to come and showcase our talent. I think if you keep your wickets intact, maybe later on you can accelerate. That is what it seems like on this venue. There are two changes. We have Jay Odedra and Mohammad Nadeem coming in. Dasun Shanka (Sri Lanka): Yeah, happy to bat here, so it looks a very decent pitch. Yeah, happy to bat. Yeah, unfortunately, we will miss the champion bowler, Wanindu Hasaranga. So, Dushan Hemantha comes in. See, we expected to score more than that, but unfortunately, the circumstances doesn't allow. I mean, the pitch played a little bit. I mean, it was in the slow side. Hopefully, this will become better. Of course, we talk about the exact opposite, so hopefully, you know, if the conditions allow, so we might use them. Sri Lanka vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11 Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana Oman playing 11: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube

The Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, February 12.

The Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 11:30 am IST.

The first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

