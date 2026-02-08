T20 WC 2026 Group C points table: West Indies, Italy, England rankings
Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026 features a mix of cricketing heavyweights and rising nations aiming to make a mark. Scotland joined the group after replacing Bangladesh prior to the tournament's start. This group includes England and West Indies, both of whom have won the T20 World Cup twice, alongside Nepal and the European newcomers, Italy, all ready to showcase their talent on the big stage.
While West Indies and England got their first points on the table in their respective opening matches against Scotland and Nepal, it is debutants Italy who open their tournament against Scotland on February 9th.
|T20 World Cup 2026 Group C points table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.75
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.2
|3
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.2
|5
|Scotland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.75
Group C T20 World Cup team squads England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam Italy: Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca Scotland: Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves
