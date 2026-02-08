T20 WC 2026 Group C points table: West Indies, Italy, England rankings

Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026 features a mix of cricketing heavyweights and rising nations aiming to make a mark. Scotland joined the group after replacing Bangladesh prior to the tournament's start. This group includes England and West Indies, both of whom have won the T20 World Cup twice, alongside Nepal and the European newcomers, Italy, all ready to showcase their talent on the big stage.

While West Indies and England got their first points on the table in their respective opening matches against Scotland and Nepal, it is debutants Italy who open their tournament against Scotland on February 9th.

T20 World Cup 2026 Group C points table Position Team Played Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 West Indies 1 1 0 0 2 1.75 2 England 1 1 0 0 2 0.2 3 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Nepal 1 0 1 0 0 -0.2 5 Scotland 1 0 1 0 0 -1.75