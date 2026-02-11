Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital: Tilak Varma before IND vs NAM tie

Tilak informed that Abhishek has been discharged today from the hospital after a checkup and could be available for selection as well.

Abhishek Sharma is likely to be available for India vs Namibia T20 WC match

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

Tilak Varma provided a positive update for Indian opener Abhishek Sharma in the pre match press conference ahead of the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match tomorrow in New Delhi. Tilak informed that Abhishek has been discharged today from the hospital after a checkup and could be available for selection as well.  (More to follow)
 

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

