Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital: Tilak Varma before IND vs NAM tie
Tilak informed that Abhishek has been discharged today from the hospital after a checkup and could be available for selection as well.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Tilak Varma provided a positive update for Indian opener Abhishek Sharma in the pre match press conference ahead of the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match tomorrow in New Delhi. Tilak informed that Abhishek has been discharged today from the hospital after a checkup and could be available for selection as well. (More to follow)
More From This Section
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:20 PM IST