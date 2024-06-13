T20 WC 2024: Why did the umpire award 5 penalty runs to India against USA?

Rohit Sharma's Team India qualified for the Super 8 round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by beating the USA on Wednesday night in New York. But not without a scare.
Team USA gave stiff competition to Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube with both the batters finding it difficult to score runs.
However, the game completely changed on its head at the start of the 15th over when India were awarded five penalty runs.
USA skipper Aaron Jones along with many was left surprised when umpires made the signal of five penalty runs.
So what was the reason behind it?
According to ICC rules in T20Is, the fielding side must be prepared to begin each over no later than sixty seconds after the last over has ended. To measure 60 seconds, an electronic clock, which is displayed on the ground, is used.
The rule further states that if the fielding side is not ready, then:
- During the first instance, the fielding captain gets a warning from the umpire.
- On the second occasion, a final warning is given to the fielding captain
- On the third occasion, five penalty runs are awarded to the batting team
|India Inning
|111-3 (18.2 ov) CRR:6.05
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c H Singh b S Netravalkar
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50
|Virat Kohli
|c AGS Gous b S Netravalkar
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|b Ali Khan
|18
|20
|1
|1
|90
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Not out
|50
|49
|2
|2
|102.04
|Shivam Dube
|Not out
|31
|35
|1
|1
|88.57
|Extras
|9 (b 0, Ib 1, w 2, nb 1, p 5)
|Total
|111 (3 wkts, 18.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|WD
|ECO
|Saurabh Netravalkar
|4
|0
|18
|2
|0
|4.5
|Ali Khan
|3.2
|0
|21
|1
|1
|6.3
|Jasdeep Singh
|4
|0
|24
|0
|0
|6
|Shadley van Schalkwyk
|4
|0
|25
|0
|0
|6.25
|Corey Anderson
|3
|0
|17
|0
|1
|5.67
|United States of America Inning
|110-8 (20 ov) CRR:5.50
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Shayan Jahangir
|lbw b A Singh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Steven Taylor
|b A Patel
|24
|30
|0
|2
|80
|Andries Gous (WK)
|c H Pandya b A Singh
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40
|Aaron Jones (C)
|c M Siraj b H Pandya
|11
|22
|0
|1
|50
|Nitish Kumar
|c M Siraj b A Singh
|27
|23
|2
|1
|117.39
|Corey Anderson
|c R Pant b H Pandya
|15
|12
|1
|1
|125
|Harmeet Singh
|c R Pant b A Singh
|10
|10
|0
|1
|100
|Shadley van Schalkwyk
|Not out
|11
|10
|1
|0
|110
|Jasdeep Singh
|runout (M Siraj / R Pant)
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|Extras
|8 (b 0, Ib 1, w 7, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|110 (8 wkts, 20 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|WD
|ECO
|Arshdeep Singh
|4
|0
|9
|4
|1
|2.25
|Mohammed Siraj
|4
|0
|25
|0
|0
|6.25
|Jasprit Bumrah
|4
|0
|25
|0
|1
|6.25
|Hardik Pandya
|4
|1
|14
|2
|0
|3.5
|Shivam Dube
|1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|11
|Axar Patel
|3
|0
|25
|1
|1
|8.33