T20 WC 2026 Group B points table: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Australia rankings

The T20 World Cup 2026 continued on Day 2 with Group B teams Sri Lanka and Ireland facing off in their opening match. Co-hosts Sri Lanka emerged as the winner by xx runs on the night as Ireland couldn't produce an upset in their opening encounter.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: ICC-PCB in talks; Pakistan likely to play India on February 15 The next game in the group, between Zimbabwe and Oman, will take place tomorrow. As the tournament progresses, remaining three teams, Zimbabwe, Australia and Oman, are eager to kickstart their campaigns and secure valuable points in the race for the knockout stages. Australia, who are also a part of the group will play their tournament opener on February 11th against Ireland.