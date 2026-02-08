T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka vs Ireland preview, toss time, live streaming

Sri Lanka, under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka, will aim to begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a victory when they take on Ireland, captained by Paul Stirling, in the sixth match of the tournament. The game is scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, February 7.

Sri Lanka comes into the match with a squad that is perfectly suited for the subcontinental conditions, with a strong spin attack and a batting line-up capable of dominating on home turf. They will look to capitalize on their familiarity with the conditions and their experienced players to get off to a winning start.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Group A points table: India, Pakistan, Netherlands rankings Ireland, on the other hand, will have their eyes set on an upset, aiming to take down the Asian giants. Their top order, led by the explosive Paul Stirling, has the potential to challenge Sri Lanka’s bowlers, but the key to staying competitive will be handling Sri Lanka’s formidable spin threat. This match promises to be a thrilling contest between two determined sides.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera.

Ireland playing 11 (probable): Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Matches: 3

SL won: 3

IRE win: 0

Tie: 0

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8.

What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka T20 vs Ireland T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the toss for the Sri Lanka T20 vs Ireland T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Sri Lanka T20 vs Ireland T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka T20 vs Ireland T20 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.