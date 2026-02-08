Sri Lanka vs Ireland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, will look to start their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win as they face Ireland, captained by Paul Stirling, in the tournament's sixth match. The game is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Paul Stirling: We are going to bowl first tonight. It’s slightly different from the last time we were here. It looks a little bit drier, but it looks like a good wicket. It’s pretty hard and firm, so we’ll see what we can do with the new ball here and see if we can chase down whatever they set. I think we need to be at our best and that’s pretty much it. We’ve had a good build-up, preparation has been excellent, so we’re ready to get off and get things started here at the Premadasa. We’ve got good all-round options in the middle and we’ve picked the extra batter tonight, so hopefully that’ll come in handy towards the back end of the game. Dasun Shanaka: Seems like a very good track, so anything over 170 will be very good on this pitch. I think we’ve got a lot of areas covered coming into the World Cup. Yes, we tested some players previously, in the England series and the previous tours, but we are settled here with five bowlers and five quality batsmen, so happy to proceed. Very much excited and very happy. You know, home World Cup, so everyone is excited.

Sri Lanka enters the match with a squad well-equipped for subcontinental conditions, boasting a strong spin attack and a batting lineup that can thrive on home soil. With their familiarity with the local pitches and experienced players, they’ll aim to make a strong start to the competition.

ALSO READ: Siraj reveals how T20 WC call-up interrupted his plans to watch Real Madrid On the other hand, Ireland will be aiming to pull off an upset, with their sights set on toppling the Asian side. Led by the explosive Paul Stirling, their top order has the firepower to challenge Sri Lanka’s bowlers. However, their success will depend largely on how well they can handle Sri Lanka’s potent spin attack. This match is expected to be an exciting and hard-fought contest, with both teams eager to kickstart their campaigns with a victory.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka vs Ireland broadcasting details Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website) Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP Netherlands — ICC.tv Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+ Australia — Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean Rest of the World — ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8.

What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.