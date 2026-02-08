Sri Lanka vs Ireland live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?
Ireland will be aiming to pull off an upset, with their sights set on toppling the Asian side.
Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, will look to start their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win as they face Ireland, captained by Paul Stirling, in the tournament's sixth match. The game is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight.
Sri Lanka enters the match with a squad well-equipped for subcontinental conditions, boasting a strong spin attack and a batting lineup that can thrive on home soil. With their familiarity with the local pitches and experienced players, they’ll aim to make a strong start to the competition.
On the other hand, Ireland will be aiming to pull off an upset, with their sights set on toppling the Asian side. Led by the explosive Paul Stirling, their top order has the firepower to challenge Sri Lanka’s bowlers. However, their success will depend largely on how well they can handle Sri Lanka’s potent spin attack. This match is expected to be an exciting and hard-fought contest, with both teams eager to kickstart their campaigns with a victory.
|ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka vs Ireland broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Telecast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (app & website)
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
|Netherlands
|—
|ICC.tv
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme
|Dialog Play, ThePapare
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go, NOW TV
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV App, ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean
|Rest of the World
|—
|ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)
When will the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 8.
What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
What time will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
