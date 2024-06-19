T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: ENG vs WI Playing 11, live toss time telecast

In second match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round, hosts West Indies will lock horns with defending champions at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Thursday morning (June 20), according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Will Jacks and Mark Wood are expected to return to England Playing 11 vs West Indies. Meanwhile, the hosts will have to pick between Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd in the Playing 11.

T20 World Cup 2024: England vs West Indies Playing 11

West Indies Playing 11 probables: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy/Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

England Playing 11 probables: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley



England vs West Indies head-to-head

Total matches played: 29

West Indies won: 17

England won: 12

West Indies vs England head-to-head in T20Is venue-wise Venues England West Indies Brian Lara Stadium 2 1 Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium 1 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 Eden Gardens 1 - Kennington Oval 5 2 Kensington Oval 9 3 National Cricket Stadium 2 1 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 1 - Providence Stadium 1 - Queen's Park Oval 1 - Riverside Ground 1 - Trent Bridge 1 1 Wankhede Stadium 1 - Warner Park 2 2



Squads:

West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph

England squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, England vs West Indies live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

West Indies will lock horns with England in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the ENG vs WI live toss take place on Thursday (June 20)?

The live toss between West Indies and England will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time will the England vs West Indies live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start on June 20?

The England vs West Indies live match will begin at 06:00 AM IST on June 20 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the England vs West Indies match. The ENG vs WI live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the England vs West Indies in India.