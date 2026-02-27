T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka preview, live streaming

The Super 8 action of Group 2 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will conclude on Saturday, februray 28 with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. Pakistan need a big win over Sri Lanka to book thier place in semifinals, while Sri Lanka will be looking to end thier Super 8 campaign with a win.

Pakistan team news

Pakistan head into their final Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka with their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread. Placed third with just one point and a net run rate of -0.461, they must register a commanding win to get get past New Zealand's Net run rate of +1.390 while also equalling them on points.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table: PAK, NZ qualification scenario Sahibzada Farhan has been Pakistan’s standout performer with 283 runs, including a century and two fifties, but the rest of the batting line-up has struggled for consistency. Captain Salman Agha, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub will need to step up. With the ball, Usman Tariq’s 10 wickets and Shaheen Afridi’s pace offer Pakistan some encouragement.

Sri Lanka team news

Sri Lanka enter their final Super 8 match already eliminated after defeats to England and New Zealand ended their semifinal hopes. Dasun Shanaka’s side had started the tournament on a high with a convincing win over Australia, powered by Pathum Nissanka’s superb century, but their campaign quickly lost momentum.

Consecutive losses to Zimbabwe, England and New Zealand exposed major weaknesses in both batting and bowling departments. The top order has repeatedly lost early wickets, leaving the middle order under pressure. Their bowlers have also struggled to contain opposition batters in key moments. Sri Lanka will now aim to finish their campaign with a consolation victory in front of home fans.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 24

Pakistan won: 14

Sri Lanka won: 10

No result: 0

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dushan Hemantha, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 28.

What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.