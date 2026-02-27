Friday, February 27, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC 2026 Super 8: England vs New Zealand preview, live streaming

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: England vs New Zealand preview, live streaming

A win for New Zealand today will make them the third team after England and South Africa to qualify for the final four

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 11:24 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Super 8 action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will continue today with England taking on New Zealand in a crucial Group 2 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. England have already booked their place in the semifinals, while a win for New Zealand today will make them the third team after England and South Africa to qualify for the final four. 

England  team news

England have already sealed their semi-final spot after two consecutive Super Eight victories and will look to maintain momentum. Harry Brook remains their batting spearhead, coming off a stunning hundred against Pakistan, while Jos Buttler will be eager to rediscover form after a quiet tournament so far.
 
 
Will Jacks adds solidity and spin options, alongside left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, both of whom could exploit the Premadasa conditions. England’s bowling unit has impressed collectively, and their balanced attack makes them dangerous despite qualification already secured. With confidence high, they will aim to test New Zealand’s spin-heavy combination.

New Zealand team news

New Zealand head into Friday’s Super Eight clash brimming with confidence after their commanding 61-run win over Sri Lanka lifted their net run rate to +3.050. Skipper Mitchell Santner continues to marshal a formidable spin attack, with Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Cole McConchie offering depth on a tacky Premadasa surface.
 
The Black Caps even fielded as many as six spin options in the previous game, underlining their flexibility. With a semi-final berth within reach, they simply need to avoid a heavy defeat. Ravindra, fresh from a match-winning performance, is expected to play a key all-round role once again.

England  vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

England  playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
 
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

England  vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

  • Total matches: 27
  • England won: 16
  • New Zealand won: 10
  • No result: 1

England  vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad

England squad: Josh Inglis (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
 
New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman

England  vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place? 
The England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, February 27.
 
What will be the venue for the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? 
The England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live telecast of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India? 
The live streaming of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

