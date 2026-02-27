England vs New Zealand: Colombo hourly weather forecast & rain prediction

In what could be one of the most crucial Super 8 round matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, England will take on New Zealand in a Group 2 clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with the fate of Pakistan and New Zealand’s semifinal qualification chances hanging in the balance.

If New Zealand beat England, they will become the third team to qualify for the semifinals alongside England and South Africa. However, if the Three Lions get past the Kiwis, Pakistan will have the chance to beat Sri Lanka by a big margin on Saturday and edge past New Zealand in the race for the final four.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: England vs New Zealand preview, live streaming Now, while team performance will be a key factor in the match, let’s take a look at how the Colombo weather can affect the outcome of the match and the semifinal qualification scenario of Group 2.

Colombo weather forecast for Saturday

The weather in Colombo for the England and New Zealand match is expected to be free of rain. The day so far has been clear and warm, fit for a full, uninterrupted match.

However, according to AccuWeather, there is some chance of rain starting at 6 PM IST. While conditions may briefly turn cloudy in the early evening, thunderstorms can be expected to make their appearance late at night, suggesting a stop-start contest is possible.

Notably, the weather in Colombo has been unpredictable throughout the tournament and, if the match somehow gets washed out, it will be the Pakistan side that will be in a state of worry.

What happens if the England vs New Zealand match gets washed away?

If the England vs New Zealand Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is washed out on Friday, both sides will share one point each. England will then finish the round as Group 2 leaders with five points to their name, while New Zealand will qualify for the next stage with four points, simultaneously knocking Pakistan out.

For New Zealand, a win or washout will do the trick, while for Pakistan only England’s win can keep them alive in the tournament.