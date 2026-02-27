T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table: PAK, NZ qualification scenario

New Zealand have the chance to become the third team to book their place in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if they beat England in their last Super 8 match today at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

England, with four points from two matches, are currently at the top of the points table and have already booked their place in the final four.

New Zealand are in the second spot with three points and are just one point away from securing qualification for the next round.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, with just one point from two matches, are third in the list and will be hoping for England’s win today to keep their semi-final dreams alive. If England win, Pakistan will then have to beat Sri Lanka in their last Super 8 match by a big margin to edge past New Zealand in the race for the final four.

Earlier, co-hosts Sri Lanka, after losing their first two Super 8 matches against England and New Zealand, became the first team to be eliminated from the round.

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 England (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 1.491 2 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 3.050 3 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 0.461 4 Sri Lanka (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -2.80

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2: Remaining fixtures and results