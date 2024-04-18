IND-PAK series to Hardik Pandya: Rohit's big remarks ahead of T20 WC 2024

In less than 60 days, India is set to clash with their arch-rival Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. Like always, the Indian fans will be craving for that high-octane clash and amidst all that the Indian captain Rohit Sharma called for an India vs Pakistan bilateral series on Thursday.

Rohit, who is representing Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024, advocated the idea of playing against neighboring Pakistan, saying all he wants is good competition between bat and ball.

Replying to the question of former England captain Michael Vaughan on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, Rohit said that he totally believes that Pakistan are a good team and it will be fantastic if India and Pakistan play Test series.

"They have got a superb bowling line-up. I think it would be a good contest, especially if you play in the overseas condition. That would be awesome."





"Last test match played between India and Pakistan was way back I think in 2006 or 2008 (2007), where Wasim Jaffar got a double hundred in Kolkata," he added.

The conversation continued with Vaughan asking Rohit: “Would he like to see a regular series with Pakistan?”

Rohit said he would love to, as the team wants a good contest between bat and ball.





"I think it will be a great contest between the two sides. We anyway play them in the ICC tournaments. So, it doesn't even matter. I am only interested in pure cricket. I am not looking at anything else. A battle between bat and ball. It will be a great contest so why not."

Rohit Sharma on Hardik Pandya selection rumours for T20 World Cup

While talking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, the India captain also cleared the air around Hardik Pandya's selection rumours for the T20 World Cup.

On being asked about his team for the T20 World Cup, citing a news report, Rohit said he didn't meet with head coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Rohit Sharma further elaborated that Ajit Agarkar is in Dubai playing golf while Dravid is helping his kid to sharpen his cricket skills.

"Dravid bhai was in Mumbai with his kid to make him play on red soil wicket at Cricket Club of India (CCI)," Rohit added.

"Unless you hear it either from me, Rahul or Agarkar or anyone from BCCI speaking in front Camera, everything is fake," 36-year-old Rohit concluded.









There has been a report published in news daily Indian Express, which stated that Virat Kohli and Rohit will open for India during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 while Hardik Pandya's selection in the squad hinges on his performance with the ball in the IPL 2024.