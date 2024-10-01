Women's T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies full schedule, live time, streaming

The third most successful team in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history, West Indies, shocked the world when they beat Australia in the 2016 edition finals to become only the third team to lift the coveted title after England and Australia. The four-time semifinalists will hope to secure their second title when they take on South Africa on Friday, October 4, to kick off their 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign in Dubai.
Veteran Hayley Matthews will be seen leading her side, with Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor assisting her in the field. West Indies, with a winning percentage of 58.82 in ICC Women’s T20 World Cups, are at number four on this list behind Australia (80.60), England (75), and New Zealand (66.66).
West Indies full fixture in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
|West Indies full fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|October 4, Friday
|South Africa vs West Indies
|15:30
|Dubai
|October 6, Sunday
|West Indies vs Scotland
|19:30
|Dubai
|October 10, Thursday
|Bangladesh vs West Indies
|19:30
|Sharjah
|October 15, Tuesday
|England vs West Indies
|19:30
|Dubai
West Indies with an easy group draw
West Indies have been drawn in Group B alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, England, and debutant Scotland.
Check ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
West Indies previous record at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
|Editions
|Position
|2009
|Group Stage
|2010
|Semifinals
|2012
|Semifinals
|2014
|Semifinals
|2016
|Champions
|2018
|Semifinals
|2020
|Group Stage
|2023
|Group Stage
West Indies squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming and telecast details of West Indies
When will the West Indies play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup?
West Indies will play their first match at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup against South Africa on Friday, October 4.
Where to watch the live telecast of West Indies matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
The live telecast of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of West Indies matches at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in India?
The live streaming of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup matches of West Indies will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.