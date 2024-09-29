Business Standard
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Teams India must defeat in Group A to reach SF

India has been drafted into Group A alongside defending champions Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

The 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will kick off on Thursday, October 3, in the UAE. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led women in blue will hope to secure their maiden ICC trophy when they start their campaign on Friday, October 4, against New Zealand. However, their journey will not be easy after being drafted into the group of death.
 

India has been drafted into Group A alongside defending champions Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The women in blue will need at least three wins in their four matches, which means nothing less than their best will be required to reach the playoffs.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule
 
 
India’s opponents at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
 

Australia
 
The only time India managed to reach the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup was back in 2020, when they were denied the chance to lift the trophy by the Aussies, who beat them by a landslide margin of 85 runs in the final. While India will aim to lift their first trophy, Australia will aim for their fourth consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title in the UAE. But if Harmanpreet and company want to lift the title, they will have to find a way to get the better of the Aussies in their group stage game.
 
India vs Australia head-to-head in T20 internationals
  • Total matches: 34
  • India won: 8
  • Australia won: 25
  • No result: 1
 
New Zealand
 
Currently ranked fourth in the Women’s T20I Team Rankings, New Zealand will be another tough draw for India in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Black Caps are the third most successful team in the T20 World Cup in terms of winning percentage. They have a winning percentage of 66.66, which is only lower than Australia and England. New Zealand also has a better head-to-head record against India, making India the underdog when these two teams face each other in their Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 opener.
 
India vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20 internationals
  • Total matches: 13
  • India won: 4
  • New Zealand won: 9
  • No result: 0
 
Pakistan
 
Probably the biggest box office draw at any level of cricket, the India vs Pakistan rivalry is one to look out for, whether you are a fan of the sport or not. Such is the intensity of the matches between these two sides. Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, ahead of the tournament, promised that the fans will see a more aggressive Pakistani side in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which means Harmanpreet and company also need to bring out their 'A' game if they wish to get the win.
 
India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20 internationals
  • Total matches: 15
  • India won: 12
  • Pakistan won: 3
  • No result: 0
 
Sri Lanka
 
Despite having a great head-to-head record against the Lankans, India will not underestimate Chamari Athapaththu's side in the Women's T20 World Cup match, especially after losing the Women's Asia Cup 2024 final against the same team earlier this year. India hopes to gain important points against its neighbours from the south and take one step further towards the playoffs.
 
India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20 internationals
  • Total matches: 23
  • India won: 18
  • Sri Lanka won: 5
  • No result: 0

